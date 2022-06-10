Harley-Davidson Slimmer Is Bobber-ized Heritage on Balloon Tires, Looks Priceless

Like all things in life, old motorcycles are priceless. With all the modernity and gizmos today’s two-wheelers bring, one can’t really look at an old bike and not be amazed by its simplicity and beauty. This universal truth is so powerful, in fact, that shops all across the world take modern motorcycles and send them back in time through careful engineering and great ideas.
The latest example of that is the 2009 Harley-Davidson Heritage we have here, now roaming roads over in Europe as a one-of-a-kind bobber. At least, a bobber as perceived by its maker, a Polish crew that calls itself Nine Hills Motorcycles.
Usually going after Breakouts or even Ultra Glides, Nine Hills does not shy away though from much more challenging projects. Challenging not mechanically or visually, but by way of sending the right message across, especially when it comes to bobbers, a breed of customs that is, as the shop says, “different for everyone.”
In this case, bobber meant stripping the Heritage of all unnecessary bits and pieces in what we’re told is a “moderate minimalism.” It also meant getting rid of the stock tires, and propping the bike on big, fat, balloon ones. This helps the Slimmer, as the bike is now called, transport the onlooker back in time, to an era when two-wheeled motoring meant just the rider, the machine, and the open road.
Once hardware was removed or added, Nine Hills gave the bike a military-type of look by going for a matte green color underscored by a golden base. Contrasting that are a big white star on the fuel tank, very brownish leather accessories, including the seat and bag, and touches of chrome and black here and there.
You can enjoy the end result in full in the attached gallery. Just to give you an idea of how different the Heritage now is from stock, we’ve added in there photo showing the original machine.
