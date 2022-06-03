Harley-Davidson VROD 330 Has a Rear Wheel So Wide It’s Barely Legal

Over the years, our journey through the world of custom Harley-Davidson motorcycles has taught us a great deal of things. Among them, the fact that no matter the country the shops customizing Harleys come from, they generally follow the same design rules.
One such rule would be that, regardless of the base motorcycle used, the stock rear wheel must go, and be replaced by something beefier, and absolutely wider. We generally see shops go for 280 mm wide pieces of hardware, but 300 mm ones are also a regular occurrence, especially on V-Rods.
But how about 330 mm wheels and tires? They’re possible, of course, but I personally have to admit the one we have here is the first one I came across.
It was fitted on a 2014 Night Rod by a Spanish crew known as Lord Drake Kustoms. As per the shop’s own admission, slapping the massive wheel onto the Harley required homologation, as 330 is the maximum admitted in the country for road legal motorcycles.
Both the wide rear wheel and the front one are of American make, being produced by RC Components, and are backed by suitable brake discs and pulley. The bike, which is now called VROD 330 for obvious reasons, sports other changes as well, to make sure the insanity fitted at the back does not go unnoticed.
The bike was gifted with custom fenders, license plate bracket, and seat. The handlebars are Biltwell, the turn signals motogadget, and we’ve got LED tail lights of an undisclosed make.
Engine wise, the stock powerplant of the two-wheeler does not seem to have been modified, with the exception of the exhaust, which has also been reworked.
The VROD 330 is one of the most recent Lord Drake projects, and was built at the request of a customer. We do not know how much they paid for the Night Rod to get this special treatment.
