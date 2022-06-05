When He's Not Taking Over the Universe, Thanos Rides a 1937 Harley-Davidson EL Knucklehead

Josh Brolin, who played supervillain Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is a big motorcycle guy in real life. And he just introduced everyone to one of his rides, a 1937 Harley-Davidson EL Knucklehead.
Josh Brolin, who is James Brolin’s son, has found success separate from his father’s fame. He appeared in a number of movies, including No Country for Old Men, True Grit, Men in Black III, Sicario, Dune, and so many others. But the big bucks come from his two roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU): the supervillain Thanos and his role as Cable in Deadpool 2.
Brolin starred as Thanos in several Avengers movies, including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, with two uncredited appearances in Guardians of the Galaxy and a post-credits scene in Avengers: Age of Ultron.
In real life, he couldn’t be further away from the purple supervillain who wanted to take over the universe. In fact, according to his Instagram account, he’s a pretty normal guy. One with a $45 million net worth, but still. Yet Brolin is not one to casually flaunt his wealth, and his posts focus on promoting his work, causes he believes in, and showing his life with his wife, actress Kathryn Boyd Brolin, and their two children.
But Josh Brolin is also an avid motorcycle fan. His latest Instagram Stories posted on June 4 shows one of the motorcycles in his collection, a 1937 Harley-Davidson EL Knucklehead, which he seems to have named “The Sage.”
The actor worked with Wisco Speed Shop for the project, an auto repair shop that deals with vintage Harley choppers. Its official Instagram account previously gave us a look at the motorcycle back in early March, and it looks badass.
Not long ago, on April 23, the actor appeared on the cover of Choppers Magazine, with a picture shot by his own wife. On the cover, the actor rides a 1968 Shovelhead built by the same Wisco Speed Shop.
