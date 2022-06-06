Melk-ed Harley-Davidson Breakout Proudly Flaunts Silver-Foiled HD Logo, Power Increase

Harley-Davidson Breakouts are a dime a dozen in this world, not only stock ones, but customized too. When it comes to the latter category, even if we have a generous offer of such two-wheelers, not a single one is like the other, thanks to the diversity of ideas and shops that implement them.
We’ll start this week’s coverage of cool things Harley with exactly such a unique Breakout, masterfully put together by a French specialist called Melk. And as usual when it comes to this crew’s builds, the secret is in the paint and the details.
Bike number 23 in the shops still growing portfolio, this 2017 example got treated to a combination of dark colors and powerful accents. We generally have anthracite gray and Vivid Black to cover the major parts of the build, but also micro-glitter edging in Gris Silver Barracuda, a significant dechroming of the shiny bits, and silver foil to create that impressive and rather rare HD logo up there on the fuel tank.
The paint job is accompanied by a series of changes made to the bike’s looks, but also its performance. Visually, the motorcycle was updated with Vance & Hines hardware (air filter and exhaust), a Muller Motorcycles rear lowering kit matched by a 260 mm wide tire supplied by Metzeler, and Thunderbike LED front turn signals and suspension adjuster.
Melk itself brought to the table, aside from the general idea and paint, the rear fender, seat, and blacked-out parts fitted on the engine.
Speaking of which, although the bike still holds in its frame the original unit, it has been beefed up a bit by means of reprogramming, and it now churns out over 89 hp and close to 149 Nm of torque (up from 86 hp and 141 Nm).
The beautiful, Melk-ed Breakout unfortunately comes without a price tag, so if you’re planning to have something similar made, you’ll have to contact the shop for details.
