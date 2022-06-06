2022 Cadillac Escalade, GMC Yukon, Chevy Tahoe, and Suburban Have Become More Expensive

Thinking of buying one of General Motors’ large SUVs? Well, you’ll have to spend a little bit more on them, as the automotive giant is said to have bumped their prices.
According to Autoblog, the 2022 Cadillac Escalade, GMC Yukon, and the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban siblings are now more expensive. In fact, they are $1,600 costlier than before, with $1,500 added to their respective MSRPs, and another $100 to the destination charge, which is now $1,795.
Truth be told, anyone familiar with the prices of the aforementioned vehicles has probably seen this move coming, considering that they used to cost about the same as their previous model years when they were unveiled. Also, a $1,600 bump is not bad at all once we factor in the inflation too, and it’s likely that future buyers won’t complain about it at all.
As the quoted website reports, the Chevrolet Tahoe used to kick off at $50,295 after destination in February 2020, and it came with an independent rear suspension and updated interior. For the 2022 model year, the most affordable version will set customers back a minimum of $55,590, including destination. In March 2020, the Chevrolet Suburban came at $52,295, which is said to be identical to the outgoing model. The Yukon and Escalade have gone up to at least $57,590, and $81,235, respectively, while the Escalade ESV starts at $84,235.
The bowtie brand is allegedly getting ready to start making the 2023 Tahoe and Suburban. Production is understood to kick off in mid-July, GMAuthority reports, and the two models are expected to get the Super Cruise. The hands-free driving feature, already available on the Cadillac Escalade, is said to become available on the Premiere and High Country grades solely, and it remains to be seen how much it will cost. Getting it in the Escalade, though, is a $2,500 affair. The 2024 model year should bring additional novelties.
