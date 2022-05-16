Custom 2018 Harley-Davidson Breakout Is “A Union of Dark Colors”

There is no question about the fact that, despite the initial impact of a motorcycle wearing bright colors, these two-wheeled motorized contraptions look their best in dark hues. Especially when talking about custom projects.
Customizers and garages know this, and this is why we get loads of darkened apparitions coming to life. One on hand, this abundance of dark builds does wonders for the industry, but on the other hand, the onlooker whose only goal is to admire may feel things can get a bit confusing with all that black and grey flying around.
A French garage going by the name Melk is one that walks a very fine line in this respect. With close to 30 builds in its portfolio, most of them black and variations of black, Melk needs to be very careful when applying colors, as to allow customers to differentiate between this and that.
Luckily, Melk’s main area of expertise is paint, and that couldn’t be more obvious than here, on this 2018 Harley-Davidson Breakout that should be the perfect “union of dark colors.”
There are three hues used for the build, namely Opaque Black (most of the bike’s body), Vivid Black (rocker, covers, levers), and a variation of Grigio Silverstone Satin (fuel tank, mudguards, headlight cap, rims).
The paint job was not the only addition Melk brought to this machine. Sourcing parts from both outside partners and its own production lines, the shop transformed the Breakout in the usual French style.
From the outside, the bike received things like a Jekyll & Hyde exhaust system, Thunderbike air suspension, Metzeler tires, and BT Chopper fenders. Melk contributed its own saddle, LEDs, and various decorative items.
The cost of the build, which does not wear an official name, other than bike 24 in the shop’s portfolio, was not made public.
