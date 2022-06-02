2014 Harley-Davidson V-Rod Hides Beefy Muscles Under Elegant Suit

Whenever the Harley-Davidson V-Rod pops up in a conversation, people generally start rambling on about the performances of this beast. And for good reason, given how the muscle bike was meant for no-nonsense riding.
But what people tend to often overlook is the elegance of the two-wheeler. For a bike maker that is used to coming up with machines meant to overshadow the competition through performance, Harley sure managed to put the V-Rods at the top of beautiful machines.
Yet beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that means the stock looks of any bike from this family was not enough for many of their owners. So they turned to custom shop for unique projects. True to all of the above, most such works are focused of making the power of the V-Rod visible to anyone through customizations that emphasize that potent character.
Not necessarily this one, though. Put together by an Estonia builder named Fredy Jaates, it takes all that V-Rod power and hides it under a very elegant bodywork, draped, how else, in the most elegant colors of all, black.
The bike is a 2014 VRSCF, now riding on custom wheels, sized 19 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear. The rear one, wearing a 300 mm wide tire, is backed by an Ohlins suspension system, while the one up front is supported by a fork with a lowering kit slapped onto it.
The list of changes (which is available here) made by the Estonian includes some 20 different parts, including a drag-style handlebar, Kellermann turn signals, and an Akrapovic exhaust, the only change made to the stock engine.
Presented to the world back in 2020, the unnamed custom’s whereabouts are currently unknown, as is the amount of money needed to be transformed into the elegant V-Rod that it now is.
