“Kuzuri” Is a Custom Harley Sportster-Powered Chopper With Handmade Hardtail Framework

Harley-Davidson's enduring Sportster is one of the most popular platforms for customization, and a proficient builder can transform it into pretty much anything from slammed chopper to svelte cafe racer. The Sportster has been in production under various iterations since 1957, placing it among the longest-running motorcycle nameplates in history.
Consequently, there’s no shortage of ripe donors for aftermarket artisans to work with around the world. We’ve lost count of how many startling projects – Sportster-based or otherwise – came out of Indonesia’s bustling customs scene in recent years, but what we can tell you is that plenty have originated from Jakarta’s Thrive Motorcycle.
The garage draws its roots back to 2013, when a team of former graphic designers and metalwork specialists joined forces to translate their know-how into bespoke art on two wheels. For the project we’ll be looking at today, the chosen base was a 2000 MY Harley-Davidson XL1200 Sportster, but the only OEM components still in play are very few and far between.
Under the leadership of Indra Pratama and Barata Dwiputra, the lads wasted no time yanking the XL1200’s engine out of its frame. Careful measurements were then taken, and a regular collaborator from Brodonolo Custom Garage was tasked with fabricating a bespoke hardtail skeleton to spec. Meanwhile, Thrive’s moto doctors busied themselves with revising the hog’s twin-cylinder powerhouse.
The stock engine cases were discarded to make room for a handsome selection of bolt-on alternatives from the firm’s very own aftermarket catalog. These goodies are accompanied by premium air filtration hardware and a custom-made exhaust that looks the business. In addition, the Sportster’s final drive mechanism has been converted from belt to chain, and that makeshift tensioner was ingeniously built using a skateboard wheel.
As soon as they took delivery of the BCG-developed framework, the team proceeded to manufacture a unique aluminum attire from scratch. Up front, you’ll find a snazzy headlight housing wrapped around a yellow-tinted lamp with retro vibes, while the rear end received a handmade oil tank whose contour flows seamlessly into that of a new fender.
As there is no front brake in sight, this XL1200-powered stunner relies solely on the retrofitted rear-end unit donated by a Harley Softail. In terms of rubber, Thrive’s squad chose to install an Avon Speedmaster tire up north and a ribbed item from Firestone at six o’clock. After they’d shortened the original forks to achieve the desired stance, it was time for the Indonesian pros to address the finishing touches.
Adorning the motorcycle’s cockpit are chopper-esque handlebars, elegant Mooneyes grips and minimal switches, but don’t expect to find any instrumentation. Nicknamed “Kuzuri” (Japanese for wolverine), this one-off beauty got treated to a stunning color scheme, which consists of navy blue, black and silver finishes.
