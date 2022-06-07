Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagles' Win at Road America Puts Them Right Behind Indians

The King of the Baggers racing championship, if it can be called that, is now at its third iteration, and the fight for supremacy between Harley-Davidson and Indian is tougher then ever.
This season, no less than 20 riders chase the crown, either for factory teams, or as privateers backed by the two giants of the motorcycle segment. It is, if you like, a true showdown between the two, taking place across America’s most famous circuits.
It’s June already, and that means we’re now three races into the season, after the one at Road America concluded over the weekend with brothers Travis and Kyle Wyman snatching the first and second positions.
As you might already now, these two guys are racing for Harley’s Screamin’ Eagle team, on the backs of specially-prepped Road Glides. It was Travis’ first win in a series, and he was almost neck and neck with his brother (just 0.924 seconds separated the two) as he moved over the finish line.
Spectacular as the win might have been, the race put the Harleys right behind the Indians in this season’s standings. Having won first and second place during the double header season opener in Daytona, Tyler O’Hara, the first ever King of the Baggers back in 2020, is leading the pack. Behind him is Jeremy McWilliams, winner at the second race in Daytona, and racer number 3 in last weekend’s event. Both these men ride Indians.
It is now in third and fourth position that the Wyman brothers find themselves (first Travis, then Kyle), moving their two-wheelers closer to their rivals'.
Their win at Road America should make the remaining races a lot more heated, though. There are three more left in the season, scheduled to take place in July at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and Brainerd International Raceway, and in September at the New Jersey Motorsports Park.
It’s June already, and that means we’re now three races into the season, after the one at Road America concluded over the weekend with brothers Travis and Kyle Wyman snatching the first and second positions.
As you might already now, these two guys are racing for Harley’s Screamin’ Eagle team, on the backs of specially-prepped Road Glides. It was Travis’ first win in a series, and he was almost neck and neck with his brother (just 0.924 seconds separated the two) as he moved over the finish line.
Spectacular as the win might have been, the race put the Harleys right behind the Indians in this season’s standings. Having won first and second place during the double header season opener in Daytona, Tyler O’Hara, the first ever King of the Baggers back in 2020, is leading the pack. Behind him is Jeremy McWilliams, winner at the second race in Daytona, and racer number 3 in last weekend’s event. Both these men ride Indians.
It is now in third and fourth position that the Wyman brothers find themselves (first Travis, then Kyle), moving their two-wheelers closer to their rivals'.
Their win at Road America should make the remaining races a lot more heated, though. There are three more left in the season, scheduled to take place in July at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and Brainerd International Raceway, and in September at the New Jersey Motorsports Park.