Elvis Presley’s Private Jet, Harley-Davidson, and Lincoln Continental Go Up for Auction

Fans of the rock star are eager to put their hands on a piece of his legacy, so a considerable worldwide market continues to thrive for Elvis Presley memorabilia.
A big collection of Presley’s prized possessions, which the rock and roll singer and actor gifted to his manager Colonel Tom Parker, are now offered for sale at a dedicated auction via GWS Auctions. Titled the “Lost Jewelry Collection of Elvis Presley and Colonel Tom Parker,” the auction includes a total of 193 items that belonged to The King.
Besides gold rings, watches, and chains, framed photos, pages of his renowned lyrics, clothing items, and other personal items, the treasure trove also includes Presley’s personal Jetstar jet, his 1976 Harley Davidson, and 1973 Lincoln Continental.
aircraft, but it seems to be the 1962 Lockheed Jetstar, a jet once joint-owned by Presley and his father Vernon. While the exterior of the plane doesn’t seem fit for a king, we can definitely imagine Presley sitting in one of its velvet chairs. The custom interior with rich crimson fabrics, beautiful woodwork on the bulkheads and cabinetry, and the gold-plated accents throughout are evocative of a time of luxury and wealth.
At the moment, though, the jet is reportedly missing an engine and has been sitting on a runway in New Mexico for over 30 years, so the potential buyer would have quite a bit of restoring to do to return it to its former glory.
Elvis Presley’s 1976 Harley Davidson FLH 1200 Electra Glide is also among the GWS Auctions lots. This is the last motorcycle the singer ever bought, and he seems to have rarely ridden it. In 2019, when the bike was also up for auction, it had only 202 km (126 miles) on the clock. That detail, combined with the fact that it was owned and ridden by the King, would make the bike a highly coveted collectible item. In 2019, the Harley sold for close to $1 million, making it one of the most expensive motorcycles in the world. GWS Auctions asks for a minimum bid of $100,000 (around 97,500 Euro).
garage. One of them was the 1973 Lincoln Continental limousine, the last limo Presley ever purchased. The singer saw the car in a movie and decided he wanted it. The Lincoln had been built especially for said movie production, but that was not an issue for the King, who purchased the one-of-a-kind car the very next day. The minimum bid for this item is $50,000 (approx. 48,700 Euro).
According to Reuters, many of the items included in the sale were provided by the singer’s former wife, Priscilla Presley, who supports the auction especially because the pieces are authentic. Actually, most of the lots come with one or more letters of provenance from Priscilla herself, Jimmy Velvet, or other people close to the musician.
“There is so much product out there that is not authentic at all and that worries me,” Presley said. “I want to know for sure that that is going to go to someone who is going to care for it, love it.”
The live auction is set to take place in Los Angeles, California, at the Sunset Marquis Hotel on August 27.
