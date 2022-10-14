Harley-Davidson Admiral Is Navy in Name, Army in Appearance

In most countries of the world, the word admiral stands for the big boss, the most senior commander of a fleet, or of the navy as a whole. Also in most countries of the world, the colors chosen to represent the navy are various shades of blue.
The highest military rank for ground forces is usually a five-star general. Because ground troops have to do their jobs in the dirt, on plains and in forests, the color most associated with them is green, also in various shades.
We know, all of the above has nothing to do with cars, trucks, and motorcycles, but we somehow felt the need to explain all this to the guys over at Nine Hills, who a while ago released into the wild a custom 2018 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail called Admiral.
It’s called that because, Nine Hills says, admiral is the highest military rank in the Polish Navy (Poland is the birthplace of this custom garage). A nod, then, to what locals call Marynarka Wojenna, a fleet now comprising some 40-something ships and 12,000 personnel.
For some reason though, when building this tribute to the Navy Nine Hills decided to go for army green and even slapped a big army star on the fuel tank, kind of like the WLAs from the Second World War had.
The paradox between looks and name aside, the Admiral is quite the looker. Between the large fenders over the fat tires, the army green we mentioned, and the generous offering of brown and black leather on the seat and saddles, the bike is quite a sight.
And it’s been mechanically altered as well. Not by much, granted, but it probably breathes better thanks to an RSD air filter, sounds more imposing thanks to the Vance & Hines exhaust, and handles better thanks to the Arlen Ness shifters.
Still listed on the Nine Hills website, the Harley-Davidson Admiral does not show a price sticker.
We know, all of the above has nothing to do with cars, trucks, and motorcycles, but we somehow felt the need to explain all this to the guys over at Nine Hills, who a while ago released into the wild a custom 2018 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail called Admiral.
It’s called that because, Nine Hills says, admiral is the highest military rank in the Polish Navy (Poland is the birthplace of this custom garage). A nod, then, to what locals call Marynarka Wojenna, a fleet now comprising some 40-something ships and 12,000 personnel.
For some reason though, when building this tribute to the Navy Nine Hills decided to go for army green and even slapped a big army star on the fuel tank, kind of like the WLAs from the Second World War had.
The paradox between looks and name aside, the Admiral is quite the looker. Between the large fenders over the fat tires, the army green we mentioned, and the generous offering of brown and black leather on the seat and saddles, the bike is quite a sight.
And it’s been mechanically altered as well. Not by much, granted, but it probably breathes better thanks to an RSD air filter, sounds more imposing thanks to the Vance & Hines exhaust, and handles better thanks to the Arlen Ness shifters.
Still listed on the Nine Hills website, the Harley-Davidson Admiral does not show a price sticker.