Better-Than-New, No-Money-Spared Volkswagen Type 2 Conversion Is the Work of a Maniac

The attention to detail you’ll see in this 1965 Volkswagen Type 2 is breathtaking, with no amount spared. Everywhere you look, it’s like the Bus has just left the factory or a professional restoration shop. But the Bus purists might be put off by some historically incorrect modifications.
Considering how much money the owner of this Volkswagen Microbus has spent modifying it, one might wonder why not start with an original 21-window Samba version. Indeed, even if this has not started life as a Brazilian Bus, it’s still not a Sunroof Deluxe that is highly sought after by collectors. Nevertheless, the result is one of the most impressive I ever saw, with everything looking as if it just left the factory. Technically, this Volkswagen Type 2 is a cut above all others from the era.
The owner acquired the Microbus in 2015 as a Deluxe model without sunroof or roof windows. They subsequently modified it using a Grumpy’s 21-window and sunroof conversion and repainted it in the factory color combination of Sea Blue and Blue White. It’s not just the body that was modified: the suspension and the engine were also upgraded. The work included a new rack and pinion steering and an independent rear suspension. Cross-drilled and vented discs on all corners replaced the original drum brakes.
The air-cooled flat-four engine was built to 2.3-liter by Jack Raby of Raby Enterprises in 2018. Part upgrades include dual 45-mm Dell'Orto carburetors, ported and polished cylinder heads, a DTM stage 4 cooling system, a Weber camshaft, and a forged crankshaft. A Tangerine Racing stainless steel exhaust system has also been added. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a four-speed manual transaxle with a Sachs pressure plate and clutch.
The interior has received the same meticulous attention to detail as the body. The cabin has been reupholstered in Allante Grey vinyl, and the equipment has been upgraded with a Gilmore vintage air conditioning system and a period-style aftermarket stereo. The replica VDO instrumentation is visually correct, and the five-digit odometer shows 35 miles (56 km) after reset during the refurbishment.
This incredible Volkswagen Type 2 is now selling on Bring a Trailer, and people show much interest. Only two days into the auction, the highest bid is already $31,500. I’m sure this doesn’t even scratch the surface of what the seller spent while restoring and modifying the Microbus, so expect a bidding war down the line.
