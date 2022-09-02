Correctly Restored Volkswagen Type 2 Bus Is a Blast From the Past, Still As Good as New

This 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus is one of the most properly restored examples we’ve found in a while. Offered on Bring a Trailer, it still features all the elements of the original made in Germany.
The Volkswagen Type 2 Bus was immensely popular in North America as the exponent of the hippy movement of the ’60s. It was especially praised for its simplicity that starkly contrasted the opulence of American models from the era. Until today, Volkswagen never managed to light up the imagination of Americans the way the Bus did. That’s why many of these vans are still roaming the roads like in the old times, and people go to great lengths to source and restore as many as they can.
Many of those Buses come from Brazil because they made them there until 1975, eight years after production ended in Germany. That’s not something inherently bad, although many restorations are poorly done with lower quality materials and work. The original examples imported from Germany are in high demand and sometimes change hands for astronomical amounts of money you wouldn’t pay today for any new Volkswagen model.
This Splittie had an interesting nightlife with many excesses judging from the pictures before the restoration. Sadly, all these records were lost, except for a few stickers on the rear window. Since the owner could not save all of them, they decided to opt for a bone-stock restoration following the M Code plate to the letter. This included refinishing the body in the original Sea Blue and Cumulus White color matched and painted in a single-stage enamel, just like it came from the factory.
The painstaking attention to detail is evident everywhere you look, inside and outside. You cannot fake this unmistakable vibe of the ’60s, and everything was done right on this Bus. There are no flashy details, no shiny parts that don’t belong, and everything looks original like Volkswagen made it 55 years ago. Some body elements, including the A and B pillars, were replaced, which is typical for a Bus this old.
Inside the cabin, the bucket seats in front and the benches in the back were reupholstered in patterned gray fabric and vinyl. Lap seatbelts are only fitted to the front seats, and a vintage Blaupunkt radio with push buttons is housed in the dashboard. The headliners and trim panels were replaced during the refurbishment.
The 1.5-liter flat-four engine was also rebuilt and looks not only original but brand new. An oil change was performed in July 2022, and work in preparation for the sale included installing a Bosch distributor and replacing the fuel lines. The four-speed transaxle is said to have been rebuilt by Westerfield Enterprises of Harrison, Ohio. A lower gear ratio was installed then.
Considering the excellent condition of this Bus, the highest bid now on Bring a Trailer would be a bargain if it sticks. Don’t get too excited, though, as a near-original Samba was bought for $152,000 just two weeks ago. Before you roll your eyes, consider how difficult (and expensive) it is to find the right parts for this kind of original restoration. This is also a solid investment, which will only go up in price over the years.
Many of those Buses come from Brazil because they made them there until 1975, eight years after production ended in Germany. That’s not something inherently bad, although many restorations are poorly done with lower quality materials and work. The original examples imported from Germany are in high demand and sometimes change hands for astronomical amounts of money you wouldn’t pay today for any new Volkswagen model.
This Splittie had an interesting nightlife with many excesses judging from the pictures before the restoration. Sadly, all these records were lost, except for a few stickers on the rear window. Since the owner could not save all of them, they decided to opt for a bone-stock restoration following the M Code plate to the letter. This included refinishing the body in the original Sea Blue and Cumulus White color matched and painted in a single-stage enamel, just like it came from the factory.
The painstaking attention to detail is evident everywhere you look, inside and outside. You cannot fake this unmistakable vibe of the ’60s, and everything was done right on this Bus. There are no flashy details, no shiny parts that don’t belong, and everything looks original like Volkswagen made it 55 years ago. Some body elements, including the A and B pillars, were replaced, which is typical for a Bus this old.
Inside the cabin, the bucket seats in front and the benches in the back were reupholstered in patterned gray fabric and vinyl. Lap seatbelts are only fitted to the front seats, and a vintage Blaupunkt radio with push buttons is housed in the dashboard. The headliners and trim panels were replaced during the refurbishment.
The 1.5-liter flat-four engine was also rebuilt and looks not only original but brand new. An oil change was performed in July 2022, and work in preparation for the sale included installing a Bosch distributor and replacing the fuel lines. The four-speed transaxle is said to have been rebuilt by Westerfield Enterprises of Harrison, Ohio. A lower gear ratio was installed then.
Considering the excellent condition of this Bus, the highest bid now on Bring a Trailer would be a bargain if it sticks. Don’t get too excited, though, as a near-original Samba was bought for $152,000 just two weeks ago. Before you roll your eyes, consider how difficult (and expensive) it is to find the right parts for this kind of original restoration. This is also a solid investment, which will only go up in price over the years.