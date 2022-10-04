1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Deluxe Samba Is a Blast From the Past, Still Hides Nasty Surprises

In a market flooded with fake Brazilian Sambas, an authentic Volkswagen Type 2 Sunroof Deluxe is a rare bird that can set you back more than $100,000. This 1967 example has the proper credentials, but it hides some surprises for the future owner.
The Sunroof Deluxe, also known as Samba, was the highest trim of the first generation Volkswagen Type 2 and remained one of the most sought-after versions of the original hippy bus. Initially built with 23 windows, the Samba later moved to a 21-window configuration, ditching the curved windows in the rear corners. 1967 was the last production year for the Type 2 in Europe, ending Samba’s career.
Nevertheless, since Brazilians continued to build Type 2 until 1975, many examples were later converted to a 21-window configuration and imported into the U.S. The quality of these Buses varies wildly, and collectors usually avoid them. This is why the original 21-window Sunroof Deluxe is in high demand and can fetch more than $100,000 at auctions.
We’re not sure this 1967 example selling on Bring a Trailer would be able to do the same. Despite being impressively shiny, it is not correctly restored, with some missing details and mismatched parts. As it is, it is not meant to be show-ready but rather a daily driver. For this mission, this Samba is adequately configured. With further care, it could turn into a collector Type 2, increasing its value exponentially.
The current owner reportedly purchased the Type 2 in 2015 to promote his local radio station. They bought the Bus online and didn’t care about details, so there’s no information about the engine. They got a certification that shows this is an original Sunroof Deluxe, though. Still, there are things the new owner would need to know before committing to purchase.
The Bus was delivered new in Tizian Red and Beige Grey and was refinished under previous ownership. The new color finish is Sealing Wax Red, according to Bus experts following the auction on Bring a Trailer. This color was discontinued in 1961, so this is a backdated color. More important than this is the driver-side door, which is not aligned correctly.
Initially, this Bus came with a 1.5-liter flat-four engine, but the previous owner installed a replacement modified with performance components. It features dual EMPI carburetors, a stainless-steel exhaust, an electric fuel pump, a Bosch 12-volt ignition coil, and a 12-volt alternator. This means that the electrical system runs now at 12 volts, a feature that only arrived on the second-generation Type 2.
