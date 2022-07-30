This Brazilian Volkswagen Type 2 Kombi Is "Like a Party Looking for a Place To Happen"

Although not quite investment-grade material, this Brazilian Volkswagen Type 2 Kombi converted to a 23-window version is authentic and good-looking. And it comes with one of the more interesting presentation videos on Bring a Trailer.
The Type 2, also known as the Transporter T1 or Bus/Microbus, is undoubtedly the only successful model Volkswagen ever sold in the U.S. No matter how hard it tried, the German company never quite nailed it with the subsequent models. As for the first-generation Type 2, it was loved precisely because it was a statement of simplicity against the opulent American cars of the time. Many still have loving feelings for the Type 2 today, which explains why some well-maintained examples sell for up to $100,000.
As much as Americans loved it, the Bus was eventually replaced by the T2 in 1967. Still, the production continued in Brazil until 1975. Many Brazilian builds were imported into the U.S., mostly in excellent shape. Unless they were subject to sloppy restoration work, they are well suited to endure many decades of service. Sometimes, they even prove a good investment.
Speaking of restoration, just about every Brazilian-made Type 2 restored was also converted into a 23-window Bus. That’s because Samba, the top-of-the-line American Bus, was also a 23-window version, and the roof windows actually look cool. Some even got a sunroof, although the cutaway affects the van’s structural integrity unless the work includes a chassis reinforcement.
To restorer of this 1973 Volkswagen Type 2 Kombi didn’t bother with the sunroof, so he left it intact. The conversion work was done in Brazil, and the very nice 23-window Kombi was imported into the U.S. in 2020. Its two-tone orange-and-beige body looks spotless, although a few rust stains are visible here and there. Unlike other Type 2 Kombis, this one got two rows of bench seats instead of the more popular camper equipment.
The seller mentions he performed a wheel alignment and oil change in preparation for the sale, so this Type 2 Kombi should be ready for new ownership. The seller also shot a pretty interesting presentation video which you can watch below. However, if you’re not Portuguese-proficient, you might want to use Youtube’s automatic translation. The Kombi sells on Bring a Trailer, where four people have placed their bids to the tune of $5,350.
