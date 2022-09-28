If You've Ever Wanted To Own a Volkswagen Type 2 Bus, the Love Bus Is Your Best Chance

The Volkswagen Type 2 is always a massive attention grabber and a highlight of any car collection. The first generation (T1) can be a little too expensive, but the T2 is more rewarding to own, and you can also use it as a daily driver.
The second generation of the Volkswagen Type 2 started its career in 1967 with many improvements over the original hippy bus. It was bigger and heavier, with a new wrap-around windshield replacing the iconic split windshield of the T1. The engine was also more powerful, and the electrical system was upgraded to 12 volts. This means that it is now compatible with all the accessories available on the market, which makes life with the Bus a lot easier.
The Type 2 was a natural-born camper, and the Westfalia official builds were very popular at the time, and they still are to this day. Even on people-carrier Buses without Westfalia equipment, the rear bench would fall flat, allowing a no-frills overnight accommodation for two people. That’s precisely the case with this 1978 Type 2 Bus, owned for 35 years by its current owner, who acquired it in 1987.
The Bus is a T2b, or Late Bay as it was named, and comes with a bigger, 2.0-liter flat-four engine shared with the Volkswagen Type 4. This delivered 71 horsepower when new, making the Bus pretty agile. The Bosch L-Jetronic electronic fuel injection and electronic ignition, utilizing a hall effect sensor and digital controller, were among the updates offered by Volkswagen for the 1978 model year.
The 35-years-owned Volkswagen Type 2 was maintained correctly, and intensive work was done in preparation for the sale. This included replacing braking and suspension components, the battery terminals and vacuum hoses, the fuel pump, injectors, and valve cover gaskets. Suspension components and a new battery were also installed so the new owner would not have to worry about mechanical problems for years to come.
The Bus was listed for sale on Bring a Trailer, and four days and nine bids later, it got to an $8,600 valuation. This is a steal for a Bus in such good shape, but we assume market conditions are worsening. This is a no-reserve sale, so the highest bidder will drive the Bus home no matter the price.
