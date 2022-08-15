The Who's Magic Bus Isn't Your Typical 1965 Volkswagen Panel Van

Back in 2007, during the Volkswagen brand’s 60th anniversary celebrations in Hanover, legendary rock band The Who performed a set that included their 1967 hit single Magic Bus. Even though it’s not about a Volkswagen, the song written by guitarist Pete Townshend has become an anthem for Volkswagen bus owners all over the world.
A long-standing patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust, lead singer Roger Daltrey and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles have created a Magic Bus that would be raffled for more than £30,000 ($36,300). Of course, all that money went to charity. Based on a 1965 panel van from the first generation of the Volkswagen Type 2, this fellow here was adorned by graphic designer Richard Evans, who worked closely with the band for over four decades.
The images adorning the one-off Magic Bus depict nearly 60 years of The Who. Founded in 1964, The Who’s original lineup consisted of vocalist Roger Daltrey, guitarist Pete Townshend, the late bass player John Entwistle (1944 - 2002), and the late drummer Keith Moon (1946 - 1978).
Daltrey’s signature can be found on one of the sun visors, Townshend signed the other, and Evans’ signature can be found on the interior side panel. Mechanically sound and ready to hit the road, the Magic Bus is rocking a single-port engine with a displacement of 1,600 cubic centimeters.
Exported new to the United States in 1965, the panel van still features tower rail-style bumpers and elephant ear-style mirrors. Modifications include a rock-and-roll rear seat that folds down into a full-width bed with storage space underneath, a JVC stereo, Ministry of Sound audio speakers, twin-anchor-point seatbelts, pale blue leatherette embroidered with The Who’s target logo, a tri-color ceiling locker, and black-and-white vinyl tiles.
Featured in plenty of magazines and books, including Issue 37 of the Volkswagen Camper and Commercial Magazine, the Magic Bus is offered by Silverstone Auctions with a certificate of origin and an MOT. In current ownership since 2012, chassis number 215149119 will be auctioned on August 27th. Estimates range between £60,000 and £80,000 ($72,500 and $96,700) excluding a buyers premium of 12.5 plus value-added tax.
