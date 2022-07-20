Beautifully Restored 1966 Volkswagen Type 2 Camper Wants To Make New Friends

We haven’t seen a good Volkswagen Type 2 for a while. Still, we are impressed by this marvelous example of the original Bus selling on Bring a Trailer. It was completely refurbished five years ago, which explains why it’s in such good condition.
As confusing as it may seem, the Volkswagen Type 2 is actually the first generation of the Transporter or Bus as it was called in the U.S. That’s because Type 1 was the Beetle in Volkswagen nomenclature, so it’s not about two generations, but two different lines of models. Type 2 kept its name through the third generation (T3) but was named differently with the fourth, depending on the market. For instance, while it was known as Transporter in Europe, it was called EuroVan in the U.S.
This 1966 Volkswagen Type 2 started life as a Kombi model built for the American market. It was purchased by the seller 20 years ago as an 11-window project and subsequently converted to a 13-windows model. The work was quite extensive and was completed only five years ago. Besides the paint job that is still in pristine condition, the owner installed a pop-top roof panel, a flat-folding rear seat, a folding dining table, and storage cabinets.
The white-finished 14-inch steel wheels wear Volkswagen-branded hubcaps and come with BFGoodrich Silvertown narrow-whitewall tires. The pop-out split windshield offers a breath of fresh air on those camper getaways. Everything looks neat and showroom-ready, so we can say that this Bus is almost better than new. The same can be said about the interior, which offers an excellent combination of good looks and practicality.
The rear compartment was furnished following the style of newer Westfalia builds, but the interior has a different configuration. The flat-folding rear bench faces a folding dining table, while in the front, there is a countertop and a non-working water dispenser. The bare minimum to camp in comfort, these features would thrill any Bus fan. Completing the package, a Coleman two-burner picnic stove is included in the sale.
The 1.6-liter dual-port flat-four engine was retrofitted under current ownership to replace the factory-installed 1.5-liter option. It looks like a museum exhibit, but we were assured that it’s perfectly functional. The power is sent to the rear wheels via a Rancho Freeway Flyer four-speed manual transmission. There are no signs of rust on the underside, and many components look new.
The Type 2 is offered on Bring a Trailer and has already attracted a lot of attention. Two days into the auction and 10 people had already placed their bids, with the highest at $20,000. There is still room to rise further since there are still five days left until the auction ends. Comparable Buses sell for around $50,000, and this one should not stray too far.
