Survivor Volkswagen Type 2 Deluxe 21-Window Samba Is in Dire Need of Care and Attention

There are so many intriguing things about this 1966 Volkswagen Type 2 Samba. The paint still looks fresh, but the body is dented everywhere you look. Underneath, the rust is having a party, but the engine is brand new. And yet, it might prove a worthy investment.
The Samba is the most valuable version of the first-generation Volkswagen Type 2. It gets even more so when it’s in original condition. Recently, a restored 1967 example with body-panel alignment issues changed hands for $90,000, and six-figure Sambas are not unusual. This 1966 example selling on Bring a Trailer is a mixed bag. Still, a great find, considering how rare these babies are.
Many Sambas available to buy are restored or even converted Brazilian Buses. You can find good and bad examples in both cases. But with this 21-window Sunroof Deluxe, you know what to expect. It’s a survivor, which means it wasn’t restored, but maintained as it should throughout its life. It’s not all roses, though, and there are issues the future owner should be aware of.
The van was bought in 1967 by the seller, 10 years after rolling off the production line in Germany. They kept it for 46 years in the family, which basically makes this Samba a family member. It might even prompt some buyers to trade more than one family member for it, as the comments on the auction’s page suggest. Nevertheless, the paint is still shiny on the outside. Despite many dents and dings, it offers some good material to work with for those wanting to restore it.
It’s a whole different matter on the inside, with rust covering almost every surface. The rear bench was removed, and a bedframe was installed instead. To add insult to injury, the front seats were replaced with eye-sore aftermarket parts. Thankfully, the seller still has the original seats, which are also included in the sale.
This Type 2 is obviously in dire need of TLC, but there are bright spots that make it worthy of being saved from the scrapyard. One is the new engine, which was installed in April 2021. The exhaust system and the heater box were said to have been replaced at the same time. We’re not sure how high the bidders will price the Bus, but considering it already got a $26,621 on the first day on Bring a Trailer, you can bet it will be sky-high.
