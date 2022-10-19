Bentley Continental GTC Is Red With Anger for Getting a Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

Bentley has embraced electricity, as it has several hybridized models in its portfolio. However, the best have yet to come, if you’re into grand tourers capable of driving on zero emissions for few tens of miles.
We knew that the Continental family will be electrified for quite some time now, and earlier this year, our man with the cam spotted the first prototype in the open, which was in the Continental GT configuration.
Fast forward to present day, and another tester was scooped doing some rounds on the Nurburgring, this time in the Continental GTC body style. The open-top model had no camouflage whatsoever, and that was probably a smart move, as the trippy vinyl does draw more attention.
If you look closely, you will see a yellow sticker on the rear windscreen, which is mandatory and tells the emergency responders that they’re dealing with an electrified machine in case things go south. Not only that, but it also has a charging port on the left rear fender, with a rectangular cap. Meanwhile, the fuel filler cap is still located on the right rear quarter panel and has a round shape.
Charging port aside, it looks just like the rest of the Continental GTC models. It has the double headlamps flanking the grille, identical front bumper, and back end that hasn’t been changed a bit. Moreover, this prototype had beefy brakes behind the wheels, with red calipers, matching the overall paint finish, and despite the UK license plate, it was a left-hand drive car.
Curious what will power it? So are we, and for now, there are only contradicting reports, and in the most plausible scenario, the electrified Continental GT and GTC will get the same assembly as the Bentayga Hybrid. The SUV uses a 3.0-liter V6, backed up by an electric motor, making a combined 443 hp (449 ps / 330 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque.
Fast forward to present day, and another tester was scooped doing some rounds on the Nurburgring, this time in the Continental GTC body style. The open-top model had no camouflage whatsoever, and that was probably a smart move, as the trippy vinyl does draw more attention.
If you look closely, you will see a yellow sticker on the rear windscreen, which is mandatory and tells the emergency responders that they’re dealing with an electrified machine in case things go south. Not only that, but it also has a charging port on the left rear fender, with a rectangular cap. Meanwhile, the fuel filler cap is still located on the right rear quarter panel and has a round shape.
Charging port aside, it looks just like the rest of the Continental GTC models. It has the double headlamps flanking the grille, identical front bumper, and back end that hasn’t been changed a bit. Moreover, this prototype had beefy brakes behind the wheels, with red calipers, matching the overall paint finish, and despite the UK license plate, it was a left-hand drive car.
Curious what will power it? So are we, and for now, there are only contradicting reports, and in the most plausible scenario, the electrified Continental GT and GTC will get the same assembly as the Bentayga Hybrid. The SUV uses a 3.0-liter V6, backed up by an electric motor, making a combined 443 hp (449 ps / 330 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque.