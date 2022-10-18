Stunning 1957 Chevrolet Nomad Fuelie Is What All Barn Finds Hope To Become

With almost 23,000 units built, the Chevrolet Nomad is arguably the rarest version of the 1955-to-1957 Tri-Five. And if we split that number between model years, the 1957 variant comes on top as the scarcest, with only 6,264 examples sold.
Granted, it's not as rare as some 1950s classics that were built by the hundreds, but we need to keep in mind that many Nomads are still abandoned in junkyards. Not to mention that others are in really bad shape after spending decades in barns or backyards. As a result, 1957 Nomads in tip-top condition are quite expensive nowadays. As they usually fetch more than $100,000 at public auctions.
Of course, their value depends on many factors outside of condition and originality. Some colors are more desirable than others, while some collectors are looking for particular options on these cars. But there's a certain Nomad that stands out as a highly desirable and hard-to-find classic: the Fuelie.
If you're not familiar with the term, it's a nickname applied to the fuel-injected 283-cubic-inch (4.6-liter) V8 engines that Chevrolet introduced in 1957. It was offered in various Chevrolet models, including the Corvette, Bel Air, and Nomad, but it also found its way into Pontiac vehicles. The Corvette's Rochester Ramjet is the most famous iteration, as it delivered one horsepower per cubic inch of engine displacement.
An expensive option at the time, the fuel-injected 283 V8 wasn't very popular. Of the 6,264 Nomads sold in 1957, fewer than 100 rolled off the assembly line as Fuelies. And this figure makes it the rarest iteration of the nameplate. The station wagon you're looking at is one of those rare gems.
But this Nomad is more than just a two-door wagon with a rare engine. It's also a stunning restoration that looks flawless from every angle. Both the black paint and the stainless chrome trim shine like new, while the red and black interior is as clean and accurate as they get. And it also includes desirable options like power seats, power windows, and even the original Wonder Bar radio.
Not surprisingly, the 283 V8 (rated at 250 horsepower) is also sparkling clean. The block is finished in the period-correct color, as is the undercarriage. The original fuel-injection unit is still there, having been rebuilt for proper operation. This Nomad is also equipped with power steering and power brakes.
Likely the finest 1957 Nomad Fuelie in existence, this station wagon is scheduled to cross the auction block at Barrett-Jackson's Houston 2022 auction on Saturday, October 22. Surprisingly enough, there is no reserve. There's no pricing estimate either, but it's the kind of classic that could fetch more than $200,000.
