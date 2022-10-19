Fully-Restored 1966 BMW R60/2 Is Almost $20K’s Worth of Antique Bavarian Goodness

The bikes currently produced by BMW are sometimes criticized for lacking personality, but this was far from being the case a few decades back.
Although this 1966 BMW R60/2 was nothing more than a non-running project as of last year, it now looks and runs like it just came off the assembly line! Once it’d been purchased by the current owner, Motorrad’s classic jaw-dropper was promptly blessed with a complete restoration addressing its cosmetics, performance, and everything in between.
During the said refurbishment, the motorcycle’s bodywork and frame were refinished in a gorgeous coat of Bristol Grey paint, which is joined by white pinstripes on the fuel tank and fenders. Furthermore, all brightwork components got re-chromed to make the Beemer’s appearance even neater, while its standard Denfeld saddle, control cables, and wiring harness have been replaced with fresher hardware.
One may find stainless-steel Keihan plumbing where the original exhaust system had once dwelled, as well as a new pair of 18-inch wheels cloaked in Avon Roadrider tires. Each and every item comprising the R60/2’s running gear was overhauled for good measure, and the engine received Klobenschmidt pistons, modern seals, and youthful bearings, among other goodies.
In terms of its technical specs, the Bavarian draws power from a four-stroke 594cc boxer-twin whose compression ratio is rated at 7.5:1. The air-cooled mill comes with dual Bing carburetors and a total of four valves actuated by pushrods, relying on a four-speed transmission to channel its grunt to the rear hoop. By producing up to 30 hp and 36 pound-feet (49 Nm) of torque at the crank, the engine lets BMW’s artifact reach a top speed of 90 mph (145 kph).
As you’re reading through these paragraphs, the ‘66 MY R60/2 pictured above is making its way to auction on Bring a Trailer. Many of us would be thrilled to see this beauty parked on our driveways, but few have enough dough to make that a reality, as the highest bid is currently placed at $18k. In case you want to top that, you’ll have to act before the afternoon of October 22.
