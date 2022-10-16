Unrestored 1972 Ford Bronco Wagon Is a True Survivor, It Costs More Than a New Model

The success of the current Ford Bronco can be accurately traced back to the first-generation Bronco’s design. Seeing this unrestored 1972 Ford Bronco, I can understand the hype and why the sixth-generation Bronco is so desirable.
The Bronco was Ford’s first SUV model, built as a competitor to the Jeep CJ-5, International Harvester Scout, and Toyota Land Cruiser. It was initially received with great enthusiasm, but the introduction of the new Chevrolet Blazer, Jeep Cherokee, and International Scout II affected its sales. The new competitors were all models with better road-holding abilities, and the customers valued those over the Bronco’s utilitarian side.
Ford gave the first-generation Bronco its own platform, unrelated to other Ford models. It was a body-on-frame construction with a 92-inch (2,337-mm) wheelbase, which put it between the Jeep CJ-5 and the Scout. Design-wise, the Bronco was about simplicity and economy, so all glass was flat, and the left and right door skins were symmetrical.
This Ford Bronco wagon comes with a rare combination of Sport Bronco and Explorer packages. There was just one year when they were offered together, with just about 3,000 units built for the 1972 model year. Only 260 of them were finished in Sequoia Brown, like this Bronco selling on Bring a Trailer. What’s exceptional is that the truck still wears its original paint, and no body repairs were ever performed.
The truck was built at the Michigan Truck plant with a 302-ci (4.9-liter) V8 engine, mated to a three-speed manual transmission and a dual-range transfer case. The engine features a two-barrel carburetor, as well as a blue-painted air cleaner and valve covers. The carburetor was rebuilt in May 2022, and a Pertronix ignition module was installed.
The seller reports that the brakes were overhauled in May 2022, and a dual-reservoir master cylinder has been installed. Additional work included the replacement of the front wheel bearings, wheel cylinders, hoses, and hardware. There’s not much else done on the truck, which works as intended, with zero problems that need immediate attention. This probably explains the high valuation of the truck, which already got a $45,000 offer on Bring a Trailer, three days until the auction ends.
Ford gave the first-generation Bronco its own platform, unrelated to other Ford models. It was a body-on-frame construction with a 92-inch (2,337-mm) wheelbase, which put it between the Jeep CJ-5 and the Scout. Design-wise, the Bronco was about simplicity and economy, so all glass was flat, and the left and right door skins were symmetrical.
This Ford Bronco wagon comes with a rare combination of Sport Bronco and Explorer packages. There was just one year when they were offered together, with just about 3,000 units built for the 1972 model year. Only 260 of them were finished in Sequoia Brown, like this Bronco selling on Bring a Trailer. What’s exceptional is that the truck still wears its original paint, and no body repairs were ever performed.
The truck was built at the Michigan Truck plant with a 302-ci (4.9-liter) V8 engine, mated to a three-speed manual transmission and a dual-range transfer case. The engine features a two-barrel carburetor, as well as a blue-painted air cleaner and valve covers. The carburetor was rebuilt in May 2022, and a Pertronix ignition module was installed.
The seller reports that the brakes were overhauled in May 2022, and a dual-reservoir master cylinder has been installed. Additional work included the replacement of the front wheel bearings, wheel cylinders, hoses, and hardware. There’s not much else done on the truck, which works as intended, with zero problems that need immediate attention. This probably explains the high valuation of the truck, which already got a $45,000 offer on Bring a Trailer, three days until the auction ends.