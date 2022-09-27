Coyote V8-Swapped 1968 Ford Bronco Combines Orange Paintwork With Ranger Striping

Well-cared survivors in original condition fetch ridiculous money in this day and age, but tastefully-refurbished Broncos can do better. This particular example of the breed, a 1968 model with the original low-slung quarters, can be had for $268,100 through Velocity Restorations.
The Cantonment-based restoration specialist kicked off the refurbishment with a powder-coated frame, widened to accept a modern powerplant. Rather than the 289 small-block V8 engine it was gifted from the factory, this amazing build features a third-generation Coyote crate engine connected to an AOD four-speed automatic transmission. The Dana 44 front axle is complemented by a reassuringly stout Ford 9.0-inch rear axle.
The Floridian company further treated the old-school utility vehicle with Wilwood disc brakes and Hydroboost assist in place of the original drums. Offered by Ford Performance under part number M-6007-M50C, the 5.0-liter Coyote develops 460 horsepower at 7,000 revolutions per minute and 420 pound-foot (569 Nm) of torque at 4,600 revolutions per minute.
Velocity Custom headers and a Velocity Custom exhaust system help the DOHC powerplant sing the song of its people loud and clear. Further modified with a Velocity Exclusive aluminum fuel tank, the pictured Bronco is equipped with a 2.5-inch suspension lift, 31- by 10.50-inch Cooper Evolution M/T rubber boots, and 17-inch steelies.
Finished in orange and Ranger-inspired Wimbledon White stripes on the outside, the restomodded overlander also flaunts JW Speaker LED headlights, a color-matched bikini top, and a matching roll cage.
The interior is extremely special in its own right, starting with the custom seat inserts sewn by the company’s in-house team. Digital gauges, a Bluetooth-equipped RetroSound stereo connected to high-quality speakers from Kicker, Vintage Air climate control, and Dakota Digital instrumentation are featured, along with an Ididit tilt steering column, a pair of high-back front seats, plus a matching fold-and-tumble bench seat.
Given this extensive list of updates that don’t ruin the first-gen Ford Bronco’s 1960s aesthetic, does $268,100 seem like a fair price?
The Floridian company further treated the old-school utility vehicle with Wilwood disc brakes and Hydroboost assist in place of the original drums. Offered by Ford Performance under part number M-6007-M50C, the 5.0-liter Coyote develops 460 horsepower at 7,000 revolutions per minute and 420 pound-foot (569 Nm) of torque at 4,600 revolutions per minute.
Velocity Custom headers and a Velocity Custom exhaust system help the DOHC powerplant sing the song of its people loud and clear. Further modified with a Velocity Exclusive aluminum fuel tank, the pictured Bronco is equipped with a 2.5-inch suspension lift, 31- by 10.50-inch Cooper Evolution M/T rubber boots, and 17-inch steelies.
Finished in orange and Ranger-inspired Wimbledon White stripes on the outside, the restomodded overlander also flaunts JW Speaker LED headlights, a color-matched bikini top, and a matching roll cage.
The interior is extremely special in its own right, starting with the custom seat inserts sewn by the company’s in-house team. Digital gauges, a Bluetooth-equipped RetroSound stereo connected to high-quality speakers from Kicker, Vintage Air climate control, and Dakota Digital instrumentation are featured, along with an Ididit tilt steering column, a pair of high-back front seats, plus a matching fold-and-tumble bench seat.
Given this extensive list of updates that don’t ruin the first-gen Ford Bronco’s 1960s aesthetic, does $268,100 seem like a fair price?