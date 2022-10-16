It’s-A-Me! A Kidney Shaped Whole in Your Wallet If You Buy These Mario Kart Watches

Since the first game was released back in 1992 on the mighty Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), the Mario Kart franchise has sold over 166.41 million copies. That translates to more than $6,8 billion in earnings, according to sources. So why not have a $25,600 watch made after the game?
This year's love children between Nintendo and TAG Heuer are the 44mm TAG Heuer Formula 1 x Mario Kart Limited Edition Chronograph and the 45mm TAG Heuer Formula 1 x Mario Kart Limited Edition Chronograph Tourbillon.
They’re priced at $4,300 and $25,600, respectively. The "limited edition" part comes from the 3,000 pieces for the first model and just 250 pieces for the much more expensive one. The official release date is set for October 20.
However, this isn’t the first time TAG Heuer and Nintendo team up to make an expensive watch. Last year, the Super Mario Connected Watch came out of their collaboration, priced at $2,150.
They only made 2,000 of those bad boys. But next to this year’s models, last year's smartwatch seems like a steal, especially considering the cool gamification features it had, like showing you on-screen reward animations after you’ve achieved certain milestones. For example, Mario would have eaten a mushroom and grown in size after you completed a percentage of your daily steps.
You also could have seen him teleporting in one of the iconic green pipes from the games, and even jumping on a flagpole to let you know that you have accomplished all of your daily goals.
I don’t know about you, but as far as I'm concerned, hearing about these watches made me wish I was a kid again. Only this time around, I'd also want extremely rich parents. I’m talking Richie Rich level of rich parents.
In case you haven't heard by now, a Mario movie is coming out in 2023 and is starring Chris Pratt as Mario himself, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach.
