Black and Orange 1974 Ford Bronco Is Dressed to Impress, Packs Proper Gear Too

It was about a year ago when Ford pulled what will probably go do in history as a very inspired move and brought back the Bronco nameplate. For almost the entire period the nameplate has been constantly in the news, but not always because of the new, sixth-generation.
The revival of the Bronco gave new life to custom shops that are in the business of remaking the older ones, and both auction and used markets were simply flooded with Broncos of old trying to find new owners. And the trend seems to continue.
The upcoming Barrett-Jackson sale in Houston, Texas, later this month, has its share of Broncos too. Among the most impressive of them is this 1974 example, transformed by an unnamed shop into what looks to be a very capable off-roader.
Technically part of the first generation of the breed, the Bronco was modernized with the fitting of a 302ci engine cooled by means of an aluminum radiator, and running a C4 automatic transmission. Power steering and drum power brakes front and rear are also present, and so is a 12,000-pound winch to get the SUV out of sticky situations if need be.
Visually, the most striking thing about this Bronco is its proud stance, owed to the massive wheels (exact size not specified) and lifted body, but also to the play of black and orange paint on the body and on the interior.
Speaking of which, the inside of the machine comes with black leather with orange trim on the seats, Bronco references on the seats, door panels and dashboard, speakers all over, and an odometer that shows just 40 miles (64 km) of use since re-made.
This custom Bronco is scheduled to go under the hammer with no reserve, and no mention is made as to how much it is expected to fetch.
