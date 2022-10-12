Ford Bronco Raptor Hits the Dyno, Lays Down 323 HP at the Rear Wheels

Provided that you give it premium fuel, the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 in the Bronco Raptor is much obliged to crank out 418 horsepower and 440 pound-foot (597 Nm) of torque. Hennessey Performance Engineering, which is charging $32,950 for their VelociRaptor 500 upgrade, recently tested a stock rig on the dyno before applying the go-faster package.
As implied by the headline, 323 horsepower and 384 pound-foot (521 Nm) were recorded at the rear wheels. Some peeps may not be impressed by these figures, but remember that large all-terrain rubber boots don’t mix with roller-type dynos. We also have to remember that the Ranger Raptor pickup tested by MAXX Performance for the peeps at FullBOOST produced better numbers in four-wheel drive rather than rear-wheel drive.
But more importantly, can you think of a more powerful Bronco? The previous generation, which used F-150 underpinnings rather than the T6.2 platform of the all-new Ranger, belts out far less from a naturally-aspirated V8. The 2.7- and 2.3-liter engines of lesser sixth-gen Broncos aren’t shabby either, but in the end, the 3.0 has the upper hand in both power and torque.
Derived from the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, the 3.0 rolled out in 2016 for the 2017 model year in a handful of Lincolns, topping 400 horsepower in the Continental and MKZ. Its highest form yet is the 418-horsepower tune of the Bronco Raptor, which is more than enough for a mid-sized overlander.
Turning our attention back to Hennessey Performance Engineering, their VelociRaptor 500 upgrade is rocking a high-capacity intercooler, a high-flow exhaust, and proprietary ECU tuning for 550 pound-foot (746 Nm) of torque on full song. Lifted three inches for good measure, the modified rig sweetens the deal with custom bumpers, 10-spoke alloy wheels, cool graphics, unique badging, embroidered headrests, as well as a numbered plaque.
Not available through Ford retailers and HPE, the VR 500 is covered for three years or 36,000 miles (57,936 kilometers), whichever comes first.
