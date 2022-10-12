Ford Recalls F-53 Recreational Stripped Chassis Over Separating Attachment Brackets

Just under a year ago, back in November 2021, an issue pertaining to motorhomes based on the F-53 Recreational Chassis was brought to the Ford Motor Company’s attention by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The Critical Concern Review Group contacted the Blue Oval in regard to serious complaints from no fewer than four RV owners.
These VOQs filed with the NHTSA indicated that the rear stabilizer attachment brackets of said recreational vehicles had loosening attachment bolts, bracket damage, or suffered bracket separation. The safety boffins at FoMoCo promptly started to investigate, discovering that fastener issues had been identified early during MY20 production when an upsized rear stabilizer bar was incorporated into production. A revised attachment process was implemented in January 2020. By March 2021, the automaker had been receiving complaints of loosening bolts and bracket separation.
Given these circumstances, the Ford Motor Company issued a special service message, then replaced the weld nuts with flag nuts in production. The switch took place in August 2021 as per documents filed with the federal watchdog. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reviewed this change, then requested the Blue Oval to delve a bit deeper.
The Dearborn-based automaker originally told the NHTSA that this condition does not present a handling concern. Ongoing reports from the field ultimately forced the Ford Motor Company and NHTSA to discuss a potential field action. Come September 2022, the NHTSA relayed their safety concerns relating to road debris hazard should a stabilizer bar attachment bracket separate from the vehicle and settle in the roadway.
Ford may not be aware of accident or injury reports related to this condition, but between June 2020 and September 2022, there have been 477 warranty reports of loosening stabilizer attachment bolts, bracket damage, or separation. In light of this context, FoMoCo was forced to issue a recall.
No fewer than 26,910 examples of the F-53 Recreational Stripped Chassis are called back. Dealers have been instructed to inspect bolt tightness for both rear stabilizer brackets and replace the weld nuts and bolts, as necessary, at no charge to the owner. Notifications will be sent by first-class mail through October 14th according to the document attached just below.
