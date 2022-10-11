Viper V10-Powered 1971 Plymouth GTX-R Has the Eyes of a Hellcat, Looking for New Master

The end of 2022 is near, and as usual this time of year, car enthusiasts are busy going through the extensive catalog of cars going under the hammer at various auctions across the U.S. One of the biggest such events is that put together by Barrett-Jackson in Houston, Texas, later this month, and it’s there where you can find this here Plymouth GTX-R.
That's right, not just GTX, but GTX-R, because this custom machine, put together by a crew called Horsepower Northwest, is so insane it more than deserves the extra letter at the end of its name.
Born a member of the third iteration of the nameplate, the Plymouth is now a pro-touring machine packing an insane powertrain under the hood. You see, the usual 1971 GTX had three engines on the table back when it was made, two based on the 440, and a third the mighty 426 HEMI.
None of them can be found under the hood of this one. Instead, we get the famous Viper V10 engine, a member of the powerplant’s third generation, rebuilt and dyno-rated at 630 hp and 660 ft/lbs of torque. The troop is controlled by means of a Magnum 6-speed manual transmission.
To make the car capable of handling the power, the builders also fitted it with 14-inch Baer 6P power disc brakes and a welded chassis, “stiffened and braced throughout.”
Visually, the GTX-R presents itself with Hellcat headlights, complete with functioning cold air intakes, and behind those there's a body wrapped in green. Inside, the colors of choice were black and tan. The GTX offers for the driver and passengers air conditioning, a custom center console, Classic Instruments gauges, screen-printed with the GTX-R logo as to not confuse anyone, and one-off horn button and dash plaque.
As said, the car is looking for a new owner to spin its satin bronze wheels (sized 18 inches front and 19 inches rear), and it does so by asking no reserve.
