Watch the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 “Code Red” Go Through Some Gears on the Dyno

More on this:

1 Superb-Looking 2018 Ford GT Shows Only 633 Miles

2 1971 Ford Bronco Stroppe Baja Is One Seriously Collectible Rig

3 Ford Adds $5,000 to the Price of the F-150 Lightning Pro, Blames Inflation and Supply Woes

4 Gen3 Mustang GT Supercar Is Here as First Race-Prepped Mustang of the New Breed

5 2023 Ford Maverick Configurator Goes Live, Pricing Starts at $22,195 for the Base Spec