Watch the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 “Code Red” Go Through Some Gears on the Dyno

Recently discontinued as FoMoCo prepares to start production of the seventh-generation Mustang in 2023, the 760-horsepower Shelby GT500 received a swansong of sorts from Shelby American. Developed in collaboration with Fathouse Performance, the 1,300-horsepower “Code Red” strip slayer is limited to 30 units at $209,995 sans the base vehicle.
The drag strip-only machine sounds gloriously aggressive on the dyno as it goes through some gears, laying down 1,223.74 horsepower at 8,320 revolutions per minute and 862.68 pound-foot (1,169.63 Nm) of tire-slaying torque at 6,250 revolutions per minute. Shelby American quotes 1,300 horsepower and 1,000 pound-foot (1,355.81 Nm) of twist at the flywheel.
Described as “the pinnacle of Shelby Mustangs,” the quarter-mile land missile is rocking a hand-built V8 with a twin-turbo setup. The stock car, by comparison, uses an Eaton TVS R2650 Roots-type positive displacement supercharger system that flaunts up to 12 pounds per square inch of boost.
The 5.2-liter monster hiding under the hood is designed for both 93-octane pump gas and E85 ethanol-infused fuel. Xona 7869S dual ball bearing turbochargers are complemented by TiAL MVS wastegates, PTP titanium turbo blankets and manifold blankets, 3.0-inch stainless turbo downpipes, tubular turbo headers, a 3.0-inch stainless exhaust, and custom air filters.
Lubricated with 5W-50 engine oil from AMSOIL, the cross-plane crankshaft V8 further sweetens the deal with Manley Performance 10.5:1 pistons, ARP head studs and main studs, oil squirter block offs, Ferrea competition valves, PAC valve springs, as well as NGK spark plugs. The list of suck-squeeze-bang-blow improvements further includes upgraded fuel pumps, ID1300x fuel injectors, billet fuel rails, and a MoTeC M150 electronic brain.
Gifted with forged-aluminum wheels that measure 20 by 11 and 13 inches, the Code Red is a wide-bodied Mustang with a beefy 9.0-inch rear end from Currie, 35-spline rear axles, and an Air Locker diff. Eibach adjustable suspension, Pirelli P Zero and Nitto NT555R rubbers boots, and "a new transmission" pretty much sum up this menacing ‘Stang.
Described as “the pinnacle of Shelby Mustangs,” the quarter-mile land missile is rocking a hand-built V8 with a twin-turbo setup. The stock car, by comparison, uses an Eaton TVS R2650 Roots-type positive displacement supercharger system that flaunts up to 12 pounds per square inch of boost.
The 5.2-liter monster hiding under the hood is designed for both 93-octane pump gas and E85 ethanol-infused fuel. Xona 7869S dual ball bearing turbochargers are complemented by TiAL MVS wastegates, PTP titanium turbo blankets and manifold blankets, 3.0-inch stainless turbo downpipes, tubular turbo headers, a 3.0-inch stainless exhaust, and custom air filters.
Lubricated with 5W-50 engine oil from AMSOIL, the cross-plane crankshaft V8 further sweetens the deal with Manley Performance 10.5:1 pistons, ARP head studs and main studs, oil squirter block offs, Ferrea competition valves, PAC valve springs, as well as NGK spark plugs. The list of suck-squeeze-bang-blow improvements further includes upgraded fuel pumps, ID1300x fuel injectors, billet fuel rails, and a MoTeC M150 electronic brain.
Gifted with forged-aluminum wheels that measure 20 by 11 and 13 inches, the Code Red is a wide-bodied Mustang with a beefy 9.0-inch rear end from Currie, 35-spline rear axles, and an Air Locker diff. Eibach adjustable suspension, Pirelli P Zero and Nitto NT555R rubbers boots, and "a new transmission" pretty much sum up this menacing ‘Stang.