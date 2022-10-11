autoevolution
Car video reviews:
 

Watch the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 “Code Red” Go Through Some Gears on the Dyno

Home > News > Tuning
11 Oct 2022, 06:56 UTC ·
Recently discontinued as FoMoCo prepares to start production of the seventh-generation Mustang in 2023, the 760-horsepower Shelby GT500 received a swansong of sorts from Shelby American. Developed in collaboration with Fathouse Performance, the 1,300-horsepower “Code Red” strip slayer is limited to 30 units at $209,995 sans the base vehicle.
1,300-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red 30 photos
1,300-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red1,300-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red1,300-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red1,300-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red1,300-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red1,300-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red1,300-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red1,300-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red1,300-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red1,300-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red1,300-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red1,300-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red1,300-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red1,300-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red1,300-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red1,300-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red1,300-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red1,300-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red1,300-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red1,300-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red1,300-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red1,300-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red1,300-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red1,300-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red1,300-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red1,300-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red1,300-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red1,300-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red1,300-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red
The drag strip-only machine sounds gloriously aggressive on the dyno as it goes through some gears, laying down 1,223.74 horsepower at 8,320 revolutions per minute and 862.68 pound-foot (1,169.63 Nm) of tire-slaying torque at 6,250 revolutions per minute. Shelby American quotes 1,300 horsepower and 1,000 pound-foot (1,355.81 Nm) of twist at the flywheel.

Described as “the pinnacle of Shelby Mustangs,” the quarter-mile land missile is rocking a hand-built V8 with a twin-turbo setup. The stock car, by comparison, uses an Eaton TVS R2650 Roots-type positive displacement supercharger system that flaunts up to 12 pounds per square inch of boost.

The 5.2-liter monster hiding under the hood is designed for both 93-octane pump gas and E85 ethanol-infused fuel. Xona 7869S dual ball bearing turbochargers are complemented by TiAL MVS wastegates, PTP titanium turbo blankets and manifold blankets, 3.0-inch stainless turbo downpipes, tubular turbo headers, a 3.0-inch stainless exhaust, and custom air filters.

Lubricated with 5W-50 engine oil from AMSOIL, the cross-plane crankshaft V8 further sweetens the deal with Manley Performance 10.5:1 pistons, ARP head studs and main studs, oil squirter block offs, Ferrea competition valves, PAC valve springs, as well as NGK spark plugs. The list of suck-squeeze-bang-blow improvements further includes upgraded fuel pumps, ID1300x fuel injectors, billet fuel rails, and a MoTeC M150 electronic brain.

Gifted with forged-aluminum wheels that measure 20 by 11 and 13 inches, the Code Red is a wide-bodied Mustang with a beefy 9.0-inch rear end from Currie, 35-spline rear axles, and an Air Locker diff. Eibach adjustable suspension, Pirelli P Zero and Nitto NT555R rubbers boots, and "a new transmission" pretty much sum up this menacing ‘Stang.

Video thumbnail
Video thumbnail


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
Shelby GT500 shelby American Ford Mustang tuning Ford twin-turbo v8
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories