Gen3 Mustang GT Supercar Is Here as First Race-Prepped Mustang of the New Breed

Last month, American carmaker Ford pulled the wraps off the seventh-generation Mustang, confirming the muscle car will continue to exist in this ICE-powered form for a while longer, and opening a new chapter in its history. Also in September, during the reveal, we got our first glimpses at something called Gen3 Mustang GT Supercar.
Intended to be Ford’s contender for the 2023 Australian Supercars Championship, the car was finally unwrapped at the Bathurst 1000 (which kicks off today) a few hours ago, and will be raced around the Mount Panorama track for the first time later on Thursday, with three-time Bathurst 1000 winner Dick Johnson behind the wheel.
The Supercar is described by Ford as the first race-prepared seventh-generation Mustang, and “more closely aligned with its road-going brethren than ever before.” It packs under the hood the a production-based Coyote V8, capable of developing in excess of 600 horsepower.
“It is fantastic to be able to show, for the very first time globally, the seventh-generation Mustang in racing form,” said in a statement Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “The reveal of the Mustang Supercar is the first of many, with Mustang to race in GT3, GT4, NASCAR and NHRA competition globally.”
“Mustang has been an iconic brand on and off the track for 58 years and its legend will continue around the world. We always say Mustang was born to race, and that is more true today than ever. The Mustang GT Supercar is ready to race in 2023.”
Put together with help from Ford’s homologation team Dick Johnson Racing, the car won’t have its competitive debut until next year, “when a new era of Supercars racing begins.” Several teams will field the car in the competition, including Dick Johnson Racing, Tickford Racing, Grove Racing, Blanchard Racing Team, and Walkinshaw Andretti United.
