Crazy Little Turbo LS AMC Gremlin Drags Mustang and Camaro, Easily Demolishes All

Always expect the unexpected – say the wise and experienced drag racing fans. But, come on, an AMC Gremlin with a turbocharged LS motor swap is perhaps too much. Or should we say, too little, because of its diminutive size?
Either way, a two-tone AMC Gremlin with big, chunky wheels and tires is quite the sight at the local quarter-mile drag racing strip. Unfortunately, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube does not give us an approximate location and time of action – all we know is his latest feature was uploaded on October 2nd. But perhaps that is far less important than what the little Gremlin could achieve during the day and night sessions.
The start of the video embedded below provides us with a little walkaround of the AMC Gremlin – it’s over in a little while because, well, you know why, as we are dealing with a car that is just a little over four meters long (it started life in 1970 at 161.3 in /4,097 mm). Size is not important, though, at least not for its owner – and not when under the hood there’s a cool turbo LS assembly.
But to put that into the proper perspective, there are no less than seven runs to witness. The first one sees the little AMC battle with the ubiquitous Fox Body Ford Mustang and gives us our first wheelspin surprise: a nice 11.64s victory against a feeble 13.48s opponent. Next came along a Chrysler 300, but it soon felt like an 11.43s solo run from the 1:32 mark.
The Plum Crazy pickup truck at the 1:58 mark only looked like it could put up a better fight, but it was not the 11.28s versus 15.57s case, at all. Well, along came a nice, gray Chevy Camaro SS of the fourth-gen variety that was stubborn enough to duke it out with the Gremlin on three occasions (at the 2:20, 3:07, and 4:03 marks). Alas, it was to no avail, as it was also demolished, every time.
By the way, the only one who fared better was a dark knight (is that a Pontiac Trans AM?) at the 3:35 mark – and only because the AMC driver was caught sleeping at the start line…
The start of the video embedded below provides us with a little walkaround of the AMC Gremlin – it’s over in a little while because, well, you know why, as we are dealing with a car that is just a little over four meters long (it started life in 1970 at 161.3 in /4,097 mm). Size is not important, though, at least not for its owner – and not when under the hood there’s a cool turbo LS assembly.
But to put that into the proper perspective, there are no less than seven runs to witness. The first one sees the little AMC battle with the ubiquitous Fox Body Ford Mustang and gives us our first wheelspin surprise: a nice 11.64s victory against a feeble 13.48s opponent. Next came along a Chrysler 300, but it soon felt like an 11.43s solo run from the 1:32 mark.
The Plum Crazy pickup truck at the 1:58 mark only looked like it could put up a better fight, but it was not the 11.28s versus 15.57s case, at all. Well, along came a nice, gray Chevy Camaro SS of the fourth-gen variety that was stubborn enough to duke it out with the Gremlin on three occasions (at the 2:20, 3:07, and 4:03 marks). Alas, it was to no avail, as it was also demolished, every time.
By the way, the only one who fared better was a dark knight (is that a Pontiac Trans AM?) at the 3:35 mark – and only because the AMC driver was caught sleeping at the start line…