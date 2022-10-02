Ford's F-150 Lightning Is No Match for Ram's TRX, This Drag Race Proves It

Buying an EV right now might not be such a good idea if you plan to use it for towing heavy loads or longer journeys. Moreover, a new drag race proves the internal combustion engine still has what it takes to win a drag race against a zero-tailpipe emission pickup truck made in Dearborn. Here’s what happened.
By now, most people know that good (and pricey) electric vehicles (EVs) can put the power down like some fossil fuel-burning competitors only dream of doing. The instantaneous torque delivery is what fascinates almost everyone. Arguably, the absence of an engine is also a big plus when it comes to silence. But are EVs ready to silence the internal combustion engine into oblivion? Maybe there is a strong case to make for sedans, vans, and semis, but in the pickup truck universe… Well, here things might get a little bit complicated.
Ford’s F-150 Lightning is undoubtedly a success. It has proved that legacy automakers are capable of switching from allowing their customers to rely solely on burning fossil fuels to make sure they are confident enough in a new zero-tailpipe emission powertrain.
But what happens when a 580-HP (588-PS) F-150 Lightning with the extended range battery is put on a dragstrip against a stock TRX? The Fast Lane Truck did this and proved the EV can’t deploy its full might to secure a win against the off-road performance truck. The 702-HP (712-PS) supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 gets the job done in a head-to-head battle.
The drag race was done two times to make sure the outcome is the same, and the TRX came on top after both runs.
The video down below also shows how the stock TRX performs against a tuned TRX, so if you’re a V8 enthusiast make sure you watch it in its entirety. Similarly, if you’re a Ford enthusiast, don’t worry – the F-150 Raptor R is coming next year!
