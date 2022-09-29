Supercharged Dodge Charger 392 Drags Ford Mustang GT. It's Close, But Not Enough

We all know that Dodge’s ICE-powered Challenger and Charger are on their ‘Last Call’ while the 2024 Ford Mustang has been given a gasoline-exclusive, new S650 lease of life. But does that matter everywhere?
Sure, as far as the near future is concerned, it will be extremely interesting to see if Stellantis bet right on jumping the sales of these 2023 model year collectibles into the stratosphere before many Mopar aficionados have no solution but to jump ship into the Blue Oval yard and secure an S650 Mustang. But until that happens, the aftermarket realm still likes to give us ample options.
So, just yesterday we got to witness a stock muscle car brawl featuring the mighty Coyote-equipped Ford Mustang GT and a close Mopar opponent, the Dodge Challenger SRT 392. Now, courtesy of the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube, who has a brand-new Orlando Speed World Dragway feature focusing on the eternal Mopar vs. Blue Oval wars, let us also glimpse at the tuned side of the equation.
According to the description for the latest video embedded below (uploaded on September 28th), the quarter-mile dragstrip located in Bithlo, near Orlando, Florida (by the way, everyone there, stay safe from hurricane Ian) witnessed the fight between a supercharged Dodge Charger 392 dressed in gray and an orange-tastic Ford Mustang GT. And the drivers were both great off the starting line, hence the almost identical reaction times.
So, in the end, this skirmish quickly turned into one of those classic quarter-mile dragstrip instances of “close, but not close enough” since the ETs read 11.38s for the winner and 11.57s for the runner-up. Now, since we did not spoil the ending (too much), it is time to watch the race and see who snatched the victory laurels!
