This 2014 McLaren MP4-12C Stood No Chance Against the 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S

Another day, another amazing race. This time we’ll be salivating over the superb 2014 Mclaren MP4-12C that’s going head-to-head with the gorgeous 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S in some old-fashioned drag and roll races.
Now let’s take a look at the contenders. First off, we have the McLaren with its 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8. It’s also been upgraded with RENNtech technology to have a little bit of extra oomph. It produces a maximum of 644 hp (653 ps) with 487 lb-ft (660 Nm) of torque. Propelling the car forward through its rear-wheel drive system is its seven-speed automatic transmission. Its curb weight is 3,161 pounds (1,434 kg).
The orange contestant has a 3.8-liter twin-turbo as well, capable of outputting 640 horsepower (649 ps) with 590 lb-ft (800 Nm). The Porsche is all-wheel drive with an eight-speed transmission and weighs 3,790 lbs. (1,719 kg).
Though it comes up short four ponies and is 629 lbs. (285 kg) heavier than the McLaren, it uses the extra 103 lb-ft (176 Nm) of torque to its advantage. Which will make this epic showdown interesting, to say the least.
In the first drag race, the Porsche 911 smoked the McLaren off the starting line, taking off like a rocket ship. The words “there’s no hope” were coming out of the McLaren’s driver mouth when he saw there was no way of catching up. The 911 kept going and going towards the finish line and won by a landslide.
For the second drag race, they asked the owner of the McLaren to hop behind the wheel in hopes that he would know the car better. As you have probably guessed by now, the result was identical. The Porsche 911 Turbo S simply blew the McLaren out of the water.
Afterward, they tried a roll race, going from 32 mph (50 kph), but nothing changed. In the second roll, surprisingly, the McLaren did pose a threat, but only for a second. And second was also the place it came in at the finish line.
A third roll race was allowed, only this time, they went from 62 mph (100 kph). The scenario was identical, and the Porsche 911 came out the absolute winner.
