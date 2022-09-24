Mercedes C 63 vs Dodge Charger SRT vs Audi RS 5 in Awesome V8 Drag Race Battle

If you thought watching MotoGP bikes race Porsches were cool, wait ‘til you get a load of three gorgeous naturally aspired V8s going at it on the drag strip, neck to neck, fender to fender. And oh, boy, do we have an impressive lineup for today.
First off, we have the Mercedes C 63 with its no-nonsense 6.3-liter naturally aspirated V8 producing 451 horsepower (457 ps) with 443 ft-lb (601 Nm) of torque. It has a seven-speed automatic transmission, a rear-wheel drive system, and it’s the lightest out of all three by quite a margin, at 3,700 lbs. (1,678 kg).
The Dodge Charger SRT is up next with its big 6.4-liter naturally aspirated HEMI V8 outputting 485 horsepower (492 ps) with 475 ft-lb (644 Nm) of torque. Shifting the gears is the eight-speed automated transmission with a rear-wheel-drive system that will keep pushing its 4,427 lbs. (2,008 kg) forward at maximum speed. The Charger is indeed the heaviest of the V8 trio. Now, no matter how this endangered American purebred performs in the race, it sure can make one hell of a burnout spectacle.
Last, but not least, the Audi RS 5 Coupe has a naturally aspirated V8 4.2-liter engine producing 450 horsepower (456 ps) with 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) of torque. It has a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch gearbox, an all-wheel-drive system and it weighs 4,050 lbs. (1,837 kg). Important to note that the RS 5 had its engine tuned up a bit, which gives it another 50 horsepower boost, up to an impressive 500 hp (507 ps). That bit of extra oomph also ups the torque from 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) to a maximum of 350 ft-lb (474.5 Nm).
In the first race, the C 63 blew them out of the water by a landslide, as they say. It simply took like a SpaceX launch, with the driver looking in the rearview mirror for most of the race. However, the Audi RS 5 failed to launch properly. The driver wasn’t ready when the flag went down, but they still counted this one.
The second time, it was kind of the same scenario. There was indeed a notable difference for the RS 5, but it still didn’t matter in the end. The Mercedes came in first, the Audi second, and the Charger was dead last.
After the drag, two roll races followed, starting at 32 mph (50 kph). In the first roll, the C 63 won again, with the Charger SRT in close-second, and the Audi in third. In the second roll, they started from 49 mph (80 kph). This time, the Dodge won the race with the C 63 right on its tail, and the RS 5 was last.
The Mercedes C 63 was the reigning V8 champion with two wins in the drag race and one win in the roll, but when this is said and done, aren’t we... the spectators, the real winners? And yes, I meant to be cringy.
