Best Sounding V8 Engines in History That Will Give You Goosebumps

Now, you need to understand something. This list is purely subjective, it is my perspective after having the chance to hear almost all types of this power unit. Besides, we won't include modified or race specification V8s. I just went to the Red Bull Racing Show Run in Bucharest, Romania, where I saw a 2011 Red Bull F1 car in full action, and let me tell you something: it won't be fair to include that one here.
From a sound standpoint, I believe the V8 configuration has the most different of tonalities. For example, compare the V8 from a Ford Mustang with the one from a Ferrari 458. There is nothing similar between those two. Right, if everything is clear, let's get on with the list because we have a lot to talk about in this article.
The 3.9-liter Twin-Turbo V8 from Ferrari. While some might argue that the sound of the eight-cylinder Ferrari engine is not as deep as it should be, I still believe it's one of the best-sounding ones in history. And maybe that's why so many car enthusiasts are in love with this power unit. I always believed that the Italian manufacturer found a fine line that they perfected a while ago (in the F40 era) as time passed.
The sound of the power plant is similar to a V10, even a V12, but still has that base growling you get from a true American muscle car. That is the best I can explain, but if you've ever heard from a Ferrari 488 or an F8 Tributo, you know what I'm saying.
Dodge models, such as the Challenger/Charger SRT Demon, Hellcat, Redeye, and other names linked with hell and evil stuff. But still, if it were named something like the Challenger SRT Saint Michael or Holy Water, Dodge would have gone bankrupt by now.
The Demon uses an all-new 6.2-liter V8 engine equipped with a 2.7-liter supercharger (bigger than most European engines), rated at 808 hp. However, the 808 horsepower is obtained with only a 91 octane gasoline. If you want the full 840 hp, 100 octane fuel is necessary. Torque stands at 770 lb-ft (1,044 Nm) on 100 octane fuel. The sound of the 6.2-liter V8 engine created by HEMI is my favorite. And to be honest, a lot has to do with the supercharger wines. It sounds just like a cat (more of a lion, actually), that came straight from hell.
The 5.0-liter supercharged V8 from Jaguar/Land Rover. I was shocked when I first heard an F-Type SVR. In a good way, though. Growing up in the 2000s, Jaguar and Land Rover were all about comfort and high-end cars with the most advanced technology. However, something changed around 2013-14, when Jaguar returned to their sporty routs and released the F-Type, a beautiful piece of engineering.
Two years later, we were gifted the SVR, a beauty on the outside but a beast on the inside. While the base V6 engine is excellent as well, it's nothing compared to the 5.0-liter supercharged V8, which roars out an incredible 567 hp and 516 lb-ft (701 Nm) of torque.
Mercedes. Well, until now, we had only turbocharged or supercharged engines, and we know the classic and most loved sound of a V8 could come only from a naturally-aspirated unit Arguably, the Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG produced between 2007 and 2015 has the best grunt, animalistic, burbling sound you will ever hear from a German vehicle.
The NA 6.2-liter V8 monster (even if the badge says 6.3 to honor the Mercedes 300 used for racing back in the late 60s) pumps out between 450 and 480 hp. Unfortunately, it's very likely we won't see this engine mounted on a road production car ever again, given that the new C 63 will have a four-cylinder power unit assisted by an electric motor.
The NA 5.0-liter V8 from Lexus. Lexus is known for creating great cars and fantastic hybrid models. However, when they want to manufacture a sports car with an incredible sound, they always nail it. The Lexus LFA has the best-sounding V10 engine (although closely followed by the Carrera GT), and when Lexus launched the LC500 with a NA V8 engine, the story was the same.
While there are a considerable number of fantastic-sounding V8 engines out there, these are the cream of the crop, the most hair-raising of them all.
