Tesla’s 2022.36 New Update Brings Some Pretty Cool Energy App Features

Tesla released a new update just this Saturday with no life-altering features to note, but it does bring along some quality-of-life improvements, as well as some minor but well-deserved enhancements to the Energy App.
Once you have installed the update, you will be able to view more energy consumption data through the Energy App. For instance, you can now monitor the energy used when driving the Tesla, but also when it’s parked.
The most interesting part, at least for stat nerds, is that the app will show how much power was required by different car components, from how you drive, like being heavy or light on the “gas” pedal, but also by how the weather affects the energy draw. Most likely, the temperature will be the culprit that will drain your car’s battery more than anything else when it comes to external factors.
Another cool feature is the actual energy consumption versus the one projected by the navigation software. For example, the difference between how much battery the car told you you’re gonna have after that long Thanksgiving ride to your relatives, and how much you actually ended up with.
The Energy App notes end with a feature that will send you personalized suggestions for using power more efficiently. Some wind resistance sensors would be cool. They could show you how it affects consumption percentages at different speeds. It could even recommend that you change speed accordingly.
The Supercharger map has also gotten some new tweaks here and there. Now you will have access to the Superchargers history and past charging fees. You can check when, and how much the chargers were used, along with which ones were occupied the most.
Another cool feature is the Car Left Open notification, or as I like to call it, the “close doors much?” But joking aside, in case of an unfortunate incident, you will be able to see when your doors have been opened. The last feature on the yet-to-be final list is the Lithuanian language support.
