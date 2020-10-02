Tesla Cars No Longer Need Driver Input to Automatically Go Through Intersections

China Does Things Big! At Least Thirty E-bikes per Order Big. Dirt Cheap, Too

The latest Tesla software update enables a beta version of the so-called Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control to allow cars to automatically go through an intersection on a green traffic light. 29 photos



Tesla has now changed this with the release of software update 2020.40.1 (this seems to be a small revision to the main



On the other hand, worth knowing is that the feature only works for a straight path, so Teslas are still unable to turn when entering an intersection on a green light.



“As you approach a green traffic light, in some situations where there is a straight path through the intersection, the Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control feature may no longer require explicit driver confirmation. If this occurs, the stop line in the driving visualization will turn green to indicate that the car will continue through an intersection. Confirmation is still required if your car is already stopped at the light when it turns green,” Tesla explains in the latest release notes.



“Note: this feature will not turn or attempt to turn through intersections, although over time, as we continue to learn from the fleet, we expect that it will control more naturally. For more information, please refer to the Owner’s Manual.”



