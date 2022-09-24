Porsche 911 Turbo S vs KTM Super Duke R 1290 Evo vs MotoGP KTM RC16 Drag Race

Drag races are becoming more and more uneven by the looks of it, but in all honesty who really cares about fairness when at the end of the day it's all about the spectacle.
Our contestants are as follows: in the Metallic Silver corner, we have the famous Porsche 911 Turbo S with its 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine that can output 641 hp (650 PS) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. It also weighs in at 3,615.5 lbs. (1,640 kg).
In the orange MotoGP corner, there's the abominable KTM RC16 packing a 1-liter V4 churning out 266 horsepower (270 ps) with 88.5 ft-lb (120 Nm) of torque. The bike with the rider (Dani Pedrosa) weigh in at 441 lbs. (200 kg).
In the third and also orange corner, there’s the KTM Super Duke R 1290 Evo with its 1.3-liter V-Twin engine producing 182 horsepower (185 ps) with 103 ft-lb (140 Nm) of torque. This one weighs in a bit heavier than its bigger sibling, at 551 lbs. (250 kg).
In the first race, the Porsche smoked both bikes off the line, but in a split second, the MotoGP KTM simply flew by the 911 without breaking a sweat, while the Super Duke R was lagging behind. The RC16 came in first, the Porsche second, and of course, the last bike came in third with its little V-Twin that could.
The second time around, it was basically the same scenario. The MotoGP KTM came in first at 9.2 seconds at the quarter mile, the Porsche finished in 10.3 seconds, while the Super Duke R 1290 Evo came just 0.6 seconds after it, at 10.9 seconds.
There was no third time of course, given the constant results that wouldn’t change no matter how many times they went at it. However, at the braking test, the Super Duke R regained its glory by beating both the MotoGP bike and the Porsche.
