4,000-HP 1969 Chevy Camaro Is a ‘Sick Second’ Monster Dragster, Still a Street Car

The latest edition of the Hot Rod Drag Week, dubbed as “the premier proving ground for the world's fastest street cars,” recently took place across five adrenaline-packed days and at four great racing locales.
By the way, do we need to emphasize this event is destined for and exclusive to street-legal cars? Probably yes, since the action seen in the video embedded below focuses on something that looks like a monster dragster, complete with two chutes to make sure it is safe to wind down…
So, the cool Hot Rod Drag Week event returned for 2022, and between September 18 and 23, the participants had to make their way from the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois to the Lucas Oil Raceway Park (Indianapolis, Indiana), the Byron Dragway (Byron, Illinois), the Cordova Dragway (Cordova, Illinois), and then back to Madison’s WWTR. Quite an adventure, right?
And it is even a bonkers one when you are Tom Bailey, the five-time Hot Rod Drag Week victor, and the man behind ‘Sick Seconds,’ a 4,000-horsepower 1969 Chevy Camaro turbo Pro Mod that is dubbed as “the fastest street car in America.” Yep, it sounds wild, it looks wilder, and it runs the wildest. By the way, there is no need to take our word for granted.
Instead, here is a great six-second case in point from the videographer behind the Race Your Ride account on YouTube, who gives us the cool Byron dragstrip excerpt of Tom Bailey's Pro Mod 'Maro. Unfortunately, since it is pretty much without an adversary, the couple of passes were solo outings. But that is about the only downfall to this feature, as even the ‘warmup lap’ saw the Chevy duke it out for a 7.52s run without breaking a sweat.
A little bit of tinkering later, and from the 4:33 mark, we also got the street king delivering what the public was hoping for. That would be a clean ‘sick second’ pass of the 6.59s variety, at an enormous trap speed of 215 mph, which is about 346 kph! Now we all know why he needs two parachutes, right?
