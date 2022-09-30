‘Gangster’ Small Block Fox Body Grudge Races Nitrous Blown Monster, Pulls a Big Surprise

In the world of quarter-mile dragstrip wonders, grudge races occupy a feisty, dual space. When it comes to competitions, they are an occasion to test the setup, for example.
That way, drivers can make those all-important last-minute adjustments or find out if there is an issue with the drivetrain and get to the root of the problem before the official runs. As for those little locales, well, grudge races are not only a way to settle a score in a safe track environment but also the occasion to duke it out with other racers for big purses.
Here is an example, the videographer behind the Jmalcom2004 account on YouTube is back for the nightly dose of Middle Georgia Motorsports Park (located in Jeffersonville, GA) action and he has got a couple of crazy Fox Body Mustangs in focus. Well, at least one of them, as we are supposed to see the silver lining – a light-gray, all-new build featuring a small block assembly.
However, do not mistake this subtle Ford for anything other than the monster that it is, as the Mustang also has a nitrous surprise for the racers that do not pay attention. Anyway, the first moments of the feature embedded below are dedicated to the walkaround (note the American Gangster homage), followed by the traditional call-out moments at the 2:20 mark (caution, there is a little bit of NSFW language… everywhere).
The sole skirmish of the video then unfolds from around the 4:20 mark, so that is when we get to finally see its foe. As far as we can tell, the orange, blown, and nitrous-fed monster sitting in the left lane is also a Fox Body Ford Mustang, and it is also one that means business. The actual race kicks off at the 5:55 mark and we are not going to spoil the fun factor. So it is up to you to find out which of these fast nitrous machines gained the upper hand and secured the green-light victory (as always, there are no ETs and trap speeds).
