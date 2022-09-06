Low n’ Pro OBS Chevy C1500 Is 1990s x 2022 Shop Poster Material, Definitely NSFW

Ladies and gents, there is an exceptionally good reason why some people feel that our youngsters should only be allowed to drive around at the same time they are legally able to buy their alcoholic beverages.
And there is no need to take our word for granted. A particularly good case in point could be made here that vehicles are riddled with mature content courtesy of Roadster Shop and their latest feature, which is as NSFW (not safe for work) as possible. And then some more.
By the way, for those working from the comfort of your (tiny or large) home, we again advise discretion – do not let the missus/mister or the kids catch you in the act of checking this up, frame by frame. We mean the Roadster Shop’s all-new OBS (Old Body Style) Chevrolet Silverado C1500 build, of course!
Now, let us be serious for a fleeting, front and rear air-ride moment. Some of you might remember that we watched this project since it was merely wishful thinking – a rendering of the great bagged things to come. Back then, since this was a feature destined to become the 2022/23 Goodguys Grand Prize Giveaway, we did find out a lot about the technical specifications.
Those included the main attraction, the Low Pro OBS (1988-1998) chassis but also the new Chevrolet Performance E-Rod LS3 engine with a Bowler Performance 4L60E transmission, 22/24-inch Billet Specialties chrome wheels, or Vintage Air plus Kicker Audio goodies, and the roaring Ultimate Headers/Borla exhaust setup. But now Roadster Shop wanted to concentrate on the vibes.
And so, they set up a photo shoot and video reel that combines the white BASF paint and “bold retro graphics” with the disco-style 1980s and 1990s atmosphere. Then, naturally, someone quickly asked if these marvels will also come in a traditional ‘shop poster’ format…
