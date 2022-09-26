ProCharged and Nitrous Old-School Trucks Duke It Out So Hard They Blow Doors Off

While the automotive world seems to be in complete turmoil, there is at least one sector where everything is business as usual because it was crazy, to begin with.
That would be the quarter-mile dragstrip niche of the motorsport division, where one should always expect the unexpected as a general rule of thumb. However, there is no need to take our word for granted, especially if you’re a fan of vintage yet feisty pickup trucks. Instead, here is a good old-school case in point to be made here courtesy of the videographer behind the Jmalcom2004 account on YouTube.
He is back (with the latest feature uploaded on September 25th) for the daily dose of Middle Georgia Motorsports Park (located in Jeffersonville, GA) action with crazy, vintage pickups that do what trucks do best – haul nothing and think themselves as proper sports cars. Well, at least these seem to be of the variety, let us not generalize and hurt any feelings.
So, the feature embedded below has cool Ford F-Series and General Motors C/K heroes (maybe even some Mopars), some ducking it out with each other while having no fear (as well as no respect for icons) and others doing unspeakable things to themselves. For example, an orange hoot of a turbocharged pickup truck did a solo so hard that it blew a door off – check it out from the 2:14 mark.
Another, while acting all dark and menacing Chevy at the 2:56 mark, decided that it only needed a couple of wheels on the ground to make its opponent submit. Anyway, there are almost ten minutes of old-school pickup truck (ProCharged and nitrous-fed, among others) action that warrants our full attention.
Alas, if you do not have all that time, do check out the white Ford F-Series at the 0:35 mark teaching a lesson to a Chevy 454 SS and the red-orange Chevy (now repaired) showing a fellow nitrous GMC who’s boss at the 4:37 mark!
