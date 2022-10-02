Three Cars Enter, Two Cars Leave... This Race Between a BMW M6, M4, and an M140i

After two roll races, the 1,000-hp BMW (1,014 ps) M6, unfortunately, fell victim to a severe engine problem and couldn’t join the drag races that followed after. Luckily no one was hurt, and things carried on between the 700-hp (710 ps) BMW M4 and the 700-hp (710 ps) M140i. Let’s see how these two fared.
First off, we have the little stock engine that could, the M140i. Meaning it still had its original 3.0-liter straight-six engine. However, the car was obviously modified like nobody’s business. Among these alterations, they counted a hybrid turbo, high-pressure fuel pump, direct port methanol injection kit, charge cooler kit, different limited-slip differential, and a gearbox map.
It also comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive system, and weighs 3,252 lbs. (1,475 kg).
With the same number of ponies, there’s the other contestant, the M4. Obviously, it was tuned up to the brim as well, but at the same time, still rocking its stock 3.0-liter straight-six twin-turbo engine. Modifications include a set of new downpipes and mid-pipes, upgraded charge pipes, and water-methanol injection.
It has a seven-speed automatic transmission with a rear-wheel drive system, and weighs 3,395 lbs. (1,540 kg).
As I was saying earlier, there was also a 1,000-hp (1,014 ps) M6 in the race. But during the second roll race, a piston melted, which prevented it from competing in the following drag races. This being said, the BMW M6 won the first two tries, in case someone was wondering.
Now, during the first drag race, the M140i was quicker off the starting line, leaving the M4 in the rearview mirror. The M4 had no chance with a delayed start like that. As for the second attempt, it was pretty much the same scenario, and the smaller BMW won this one as well.
Too bad the M6 was taken out and now needs an entirely new engine. Surely all three BMWs going at it in a straight line would have been fun to watch.
