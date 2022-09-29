Charge '67 Ford Mustang EV Packs 1,120 Lb-Ft

We’ve talked about Charge Cars on quite a few occasions here on autoevolution. The London-based company returns to our attention with the Charge ’67, which is a carbon-fiber Mustang with a four-motor setup that shames diesel-engined trucks with its 1,120 pound-foot (1,519 Nm) of torque.
Rather than using a 1967 Ford Mustang donor vehicle, this fellow is manufactured from the ground up. Everything is brand-spanking new, from the Ford-licensed body shell to the carbon-fiber panels that keep the weight as low as possible. Lightweight composites may seem overkill, but on the other hand, it’s a necessity due to the weight of those motors and battery.
Good for 536 horsepower on full song, the Charge ’67 is limited to 499 examples worldwide. “Classic looks, cutting edge technology, and zero emissions now have a heart and soul. This is just the beginning for us at Charge Cars,” said Mark Roberts, chief creative officer at Charge Cars.
There is no price tag, unfortunately, but don’t expect this all-electric pony to come cheap. Equipped with a 63-kWh battery and 4iWD independent-wheel drive, the Charge ’67 needs 3.99 seconds to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour). DC charging is rated at 50 kW, and AC charging is rated at 14 kW for U.S. customers and 22 kW for European customers.
Pictured on 18- by 8- and 10-inch wheels mounted with 235/40 and 285/40 rubber boots from Michelin, the all-electric fastback can be optionally configured with a front splitter. The interior comes exclusively with a two-seat layout. Wireless phone charging, two cup holders, a center console, electrically adjustable and heated seats, electric windows, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, soft-close door latches, a heated windshield, A/C with automatic climate control, and a rear luggage deck are featured as well.
MacPherson struts up front and double wishbones in the rear also need to be highlighted, along with an electronic parking brake, Performance AP Racing four-piston brake calipers, adjustable regen, cruise control, and over-the-air updates. Standard goodies further include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as well as a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
A superb car, no doubt about it, and as opposed to the Mustang Mach-E, this is a Mustang that clearly isn't ashamed to be referred to as such.
Good for 536 horsepower on full song, the Charge ’67 is limited to 499 examples worldwide. “Classic looks, cutting edge technology, and zero emissions now have a heart and soul. This is just the beginning for us at Charge Cars,” said Mark Roberts, chief creative officer at Charge Cars.
There is no price tag, unfortunately, but don’t expect this all-electric pony to come cheap. Equipped with a 63-kWh battery and 4iWD independent-wheel drive, the Charge ’67 needs 3.99 seconds to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour). DC charging is rated at 50 kW, and AC charging is rated at 14 kW for U.S. customers and 22 kW for European customers.
Pictured on 18- by 8- and 10-inch wheels mounted with 235/40 and 285/40 rubber boots from Michelin, the all-electric fastback can be optionally configured with a front splitter. The interior comes exclusively with a two-seat layout. Wireless phone charging, two cup holders, a center console, electrically adjustable and heated seats, electric windows, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, soft-close door latches, a heated windshield, A/C with automatic climate control, and a rear luggage deck are featured as well.
MacPherson struts up front and double wishbones in the rear also need to be highlighted, along with an electronic parking brake, Performance AP Racing four-piston brake calipers, adjustable regen, cruise control, and over-the-air updates. Standard goodies further include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as well as a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
A superb car, no doubt about it, and as opposed to the Mustang Mach-E, this is a Mustang that clearly isn't ashamed to be referred to as such.