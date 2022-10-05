SBC ‘Moby Dick’ Mustang Drags BBC Monte Carlo ‘Bomba’, Begrudged Surprise Ensues

Back when both series were alive and kicking hard both sales and production, the third-generation Fox Body Ford Mustang and fourth-generation Chevrolet Monte Carlo did not share too many common traits.
The former was the continuation of the iconic Mustang pony car and a polarizing design that nevertheless helped the series survive during the 1980s automotive hardships. The latter was the personal luxury car embodiment of GM’s legendary G-body style, along with the Buick Regal, Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme, or the Pontiac Grand Prix. Sure, they were both two-door coupes if they wanted.
But the years have passed, the cult following has grown, and the quarter-mile dragstrip shenanigans have not ceased, yet. Alas, the grudges remain, and some of them are – luckily – kept in the safe environment of the nation’s well-equipped tracks. That is also valid for smaller locales, and here is the videographer behind the Jmalcom2004 account on YouTube who is back for the daily dose of Middle Georgia Motorsports Park grudge race action.
The latest feature from Jeffersonville, GA, which has been uploaded on October 4th, centers around a couple of white 1980s-style knights in shiny aftermarket dragstrip armor. One is a fully-white Fox Body Ford Mustang dubbed ‘Moby Dick’ and seemingly kicks quarter-mile behinds by way of a feisty small-block (SBC) motor. The other is a black-hooded white Chevy Monte Carlo that rocks a larger displacement BBC (big-block Chevy) mill and answers to the call of ‘Big Bomba.’ And they both seem intent on delivering a quarter-mile punishment.
Alas, as the Highlander series’ tagline once said, “there can be only one” which snatches the green light of victory. So, strap on, hold your horses for the duration of the intro that lasts until at least the four-minute mark, and then get ready for a cool surprise as the rivals unleash their SBC vs. BBC grudges at the 5:45 mark!
