Jeep Trackhawk vs BMW X3 M vs AMG GLC 63 Drag Race Is Anyone’s Guess

Introduced in 2014 for the 2015 model year, the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI is a seriously potent mill. Jeep used it exclusively in the now-discontinued Trackhawk, a Grand Cherokee with 707 ponies on tap.
Good for 645 pound-foot (875 Nm) of torque at 4,800 rpm, the Hellcat-engined Trackhawk is more powerful than both of the pictured rivals. It’s also the heaviest of all three at 5,364 pounds (make that 2,433 kilograms).
The newest contender of the bunch is the 2022 model year BMW X3 M Competition, with Competition referencing the higher-output engine tune. Based on the B58 of the M40i, the M-specific S58 rocks 503 horsepower and 442 pound-foot (600 Nm) in this application. BMW is notorious for underrating output figures, and the same stands true for both mills.
Tipping the scales at 4,549 pounds (2,063 kilograms), the X3 M Competition is understandably lighter than the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk given that it’s one size down on the American SUV. Its primary rival is the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S 4Matic+, which levels up to eight cylinders. The hand-assembled V8 in the German competitor is much obliged to belt out 503 horsepower and 516 pound-foot (700 Nm) of torque on full chatter.
The coupe-styled SUV in the featured clip is an idea heavier at 4,590 pounds (2,082 kilograms), but also features the most forward gears of the trio. Based on the 9G-Tronic torque-converter automatic, the 9G AMG Speedshift MCT is called as such after the wet start-off clutch. Not only does it save weight, but it also features a double de-clutching function.
Over the course of two digs, the Jeep and AMG prove their mettle off the line. The Hellcat-engined model crosses the quarter-mile finish line first in both races, which is understandable given the ludicrous horsepower and torque of that 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI. From a roll, however, things change in favor of the AMG-ified Mercedes that will be replaced in due time with a plug-in hybrid four-cylinder turbo setup à la the C 63.
