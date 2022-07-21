705-Mile 1987 Chevy Monte Carlo SS Is an Original, Numbers Matching Aerocoupe

Chevrolet’s initial attempt to conquer the personal luxury segment kicked off with the first model year (1970) of the Monte Carlo two-door coupe.
Interestingly, while it took its name from the coastal city of the Principality of Monaco, this GM model had more connections with the world of NASCAR rather than luxury yachting and banking, if we are to be more precise. And although it got sent to the greener pastures of car Valhalla for almost a decade and a half, the fact that motorsport running through its veins might have spilled over on the street probably continues to stir the mind and soul of countless GM fans.
And, if originality is valued most, then we have good Monte Carlo SS news – of the Aerocoupe variety. A 1987 example, dressed up in original Silver paint, has just proudly landed in the inventory of Sherman, Texas-based PC Classic Cars with an equally original cloth SS interior. Naturally, the Aerocoupe is not only just like the GM gods let it loose out of the factory gates both inside and outside but also sports a “little” treat under the hood.
There, another original piece – the numbers matching 5.0-liter (305ci) Small-Block H.O. V8 engine resides alongside a TH200-4R automatic transmission that is ready to send its oomph towards the rear wheels. The latter are clad – just like the front ones – in 15-inch SS wheels that are still shod with their original 215/65/15 Goodyear tires!
Do not worry, nobody used them for 35 years as the Monte Carlo SS also has a cool Aerocoupe secret tucked inside the odometer: 705 original miles, which equates to 1,135 km for anyone not speaking Imperial units. That is like brand-new, right?
Well, as it turns out, it cannot get better than this, despite the bucket seats, floor shifter, factory A/C, and clean Carfax goodies. This is simply because we also have to deal with the pesky asking price, which stands at exactly $42,500, according to the classic car dealership.
