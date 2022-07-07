1973 Dodge Challenger Rallye Lets Anyone Get Busy as a Bee This Hot 340ci Summer

The brief history of the original Dodge Challenger will surely tell you this muscle car (which has only reached its third iteration since 1970!) has always been effortlessly cool. And could anyone deny that?
Especially when you can check out stunning hardtop examples such as this 1973 Dodge Challenger Rallye that has been refurbished to make sure the next owner will always look as busy as a bee this summer road trip season. Sure, it may have been Gold originally, but doesn’t it look nicer in Yellow, especially when knowing that it hides a numbers-matching 340ci V8 engine under the hood?
Plus, the flashy yellow exterior that will make sure this Challenger stands out in any Rallye-loving crowd is also nicely contrasted by a black vinyl and wood-trimmed interior as it resides proudly in the inventory of Sherman, Texas-based PC Classic Cars. There, it also sports the 727 automatic transmission, as well as a host of cool details.
Among them, we could easily mention the manifolds, dual exhaust with Flowmaster mufflers, the aluminum radiator, the eight and three-quarters rear end, or the fact that it has Mopar Performance written all over the V8 engine. Aside from those tidbits, there is also power steering and powered brakes, a cold vintage A/C system, the factory-style black bucket seat cockpit with center console, as well as the fender tag in its right place (all the details are listed in the description of the FB post embedded below).
Now, of course, not everything can be all fine black and dandy yellow. Of course, there is also always the pesky issue of asking a price. This one here is not going to make Dodge fans happy, especially given the $44,500 quotation. Still, maybe the Rally package, Torqueflite automatic box, and sensible odometer reading of 81,908 miles (131,818 km) might go a long way to persuade the next owner this is the right vintage Challenger for them, right?
